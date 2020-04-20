SOROCABA – To increase the population’s access to one of the protection measures against the coronavirus, companies and volunteers are mobilizing to produce and donate masks throughout the State of São Paulo. Thousands are already distributed daily, mainly in cities where the use of a mask to go out is mandatory. Donors follow the guidelines of the Ministry of Health, which went so far as to issue guidelines on making cloth masks. The paste informed about the correct measures to fully cover the mouth and nose, and should be washed after each use, with soap and bleach, soaking for 30 minutes.

In Americana, in the interior of São Paulo, professor Amanda de Oliveira and her mother, Silvia, had the idea of ​​making the masks and fixing them on a clothesline in front of their houses, in the Vale das Nogueiras neighborhood. Posters guide people to choose and remove the accessory, made in double fabric, with the colored outer face. The initiative was nicknamed “Varal do Bem”. Amanda, who is a teacher and is in social isolation, said the idea came from seeing elderly people walking down the street without wearing protection. Mother and daughter obtained donations of fabric and elastic for the production.

Clothesline with free masks, a teacher initiative in Americana, São Paulo.

Photo: GCM / Press Release / Estadão

Owner of laundries in Cotia (Granja Viana) and Vargem Grande Paulista, businesswoman Fabiane Stoll found in the making of masks a way to protect people and collect food for needy communities. Customers donate non-perishable food and take protection home. The masks are made by the laundry seamstress and volunteers. Fabrics and trims are donated by businessmen and customers. “In addition to uniting the community, the campaign served as a stimulus for all of us, who were discouraged by the coronavirus crisis,” said Fabiane.

In Votorantim, a textile factory has the help of employees on vacation, due to quarantine, to produce and donate masks. The tissues were donated. “We have assembled a team and have already made around 25 thousand masks. We feel that it is our duty to help,” said businessman Valdir Ghiselini. The municipality of Santa Bárbara d’Oeste started distributing 50,000 masks donated by three companies in the city’s textile sector. The initiative, which mobilizes industry employees, is guaranteeing the production of 10,000 units per week.

THE Association of Economic and Social Development to Families (Adesaf), from São Vicente, in Baixada Santista, registered seamstresses for the production of masks using fabrics donated by the local Rotary Club. Distribution is made by the municipality’s social assistance and health services.

Municipal guards distribute donated masks to the municipality in Santa Bárbara d’Oeste.

Photo: Santa Bárbara d’Oeste City Hall / Press Release / Estadão

In Botucatu, the graduates of the 13th class of the Faculty of Medicine of Universidade Estadual Paulista Júlio de Mesquita Filho (Unesp) they exchanged the graduation party for the collection of TNT for making masks and aprons. The protective equipment – 4,500 masks and 4,500 aprons – have already been delivered to health professionals at Hospital das Clínicas in Botucatu.

Students and professors from Unesp, Federal University of São Carlos (UFSCar) and Faculty of Technology of Sorocaba also came together to produce facial protectors for health professionals who work against covid-19. The equipment is manufactured in the UFSCar Sorocaba campus labs. Students and teachers made a virtual ‘kitty’ to buy the raw material.

The making of masks became a source of income for the 40 seamstresses of the São José do Rio Preto Work Cooperative. The City has ordered 30,000 fabric masks to distribute to health workers and their families, and will pay for the service to the seamstresses, who are part of a social project aimed at vulnerable communities. “The fabric masks are for general use by the population, as they function as a physical barrier against saliva droplets”, explained the manager of the municipal epidemiological surveillance, Andreia Negri.

Seamstresses from a cooperative in São José do Rio Preto earn income by making masks for health workers in the municipality.

Photo: Rio Preto City Hall / Press Release / Estadão

At the initiative of the state government, prisoners in prison units in Tremembé, Tupi Paulista, Andradina, Araraquara and Itaí, in the interior of São Paulo, are producing 50,000 masks a day. On the other hand, they have the benefit of reducing the sentence by one day for every three hours worked.

Mandatory use

In some interior cities, the use of masks is already mandatory for those who go out on the street. In many others, the protector is required only from employees and customers of the essential trade. In Ribeirão Preto, wearing masks when leaving home has become mandatory and, starting on Wednesday, 22, anyone caught without the accessory will be fined. The fine of R $ 55.22 per person is provided for in a decree signed by the mayor Duarte Nogueira (PSDB).

In Tietê, the fine for those who do not wear a mask in public places will start at R $ 270. The decree, published on Saturday, 18, by the city hall, is in force as of Wednesday, 22. A municipal decree has already made the use of masks mandatory in Porto Feliz. The city recorded on Sunday, 19, the first death confirmed by coronavirus.

