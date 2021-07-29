Voluntary takeovers will no longer need an independent report from March

Related news

The public offerings for the acquisition of shares (takeover bids) will no longer need the report of independent expert assessment. A change that will be effective as of March 12, 2022, as reported by the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV).

This requirement, contained in section two of article 137 of the consolidated text of the Securities Market Law, applies since March 12, 2020. Its validity was scheduled for the two years following that date, so that as of March 12, 2022, the aforementioned report will not be needed, as indicated by the supervisor in an update of the question and answer document on takeover bids.

This requirement was launched after the stock market crashes on that date, which in the main indicator of the Spanish stock market, the Ibex 35, reached 14.06%, the largest drop since its creation.

Other criteria

“When, within the two years prior to the announcement regarding the offer, any of the circumstances indicated in the following third section occur, the offeror must provide an independent expert report on the methods and assessment criteria applied to determine the price offered “, includes the aforementioned section.

In addition to market downturns, the law provides for the application of this section when there are signs of price manipulation and when the affected company has been subject to expropriations, confiscations or other circumstances of the same nature, as well as other points “deemed necessary”.

