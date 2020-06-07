The Civic Alliance for Justice and Democracy, together with the political party Citizens for Freedom (CxL), reiterated their support for the call for a “Voluntary quarantine” carried out by the Union of Medical Associations, on June 1st, due to the advance of Covi-19 in the country.

Voluntary quarantine is the “only effective means to support the superhuman effort that health professionals are making and preserve the lives of thousands of Nicaraguans who deserve to live to see Nicaragua in freedom in the near future,” the statement said.

On this occasion, the statement is only signed by the Civic Alliance and Citizens for Freedom, unlike other similar documents that included members of the National Coalition.

The Civic Alliance and CxL met on June 3, to ensure that they are committed to “continuing to build an inclusive unit and demanding electoral reform.”

Furthermore, they pointed out that the Supreme Electoral Council is under “bipartisan control of the Electoral Councils and Boards receiving Votes”.

“Both organizations committed ourselves to join efforts to intensify actions before the

national public opinion and the international community to demand reform from the regime

election that allows citizens to choose again with their vote and restores their confidence

in the electoral system ». added the statement this Sunday.

CxL announced separation

However, Citizens for Freedom (CxL) announced its separation from the multi-sectoral table on electoral reforms, a group that pushed the proposal for consensual electoral reform, presented in December 2019. The reason CxL argued is “the existence of private agendas” and “for exclusionary actions” related to the National Coalition unity platform.

“We consider that it is not possible to continue advancing towards the proposed objective, due to the existence of particular agendas that have indefinitely postponed addressing issues necessary for a credible electoral system and due to actions of exclusion that have created the perception that this space is a appendix to the announced National Coalition, which undermines the nature of the group and prevents having a coherent proposal in reasonable time, which can be jointly promoted by all its members, “said the statement from the opposition party sent when it announced its decision to separate from the group for the promotion of electoral reforms.

The Covid-19 Citizen Observatory, in its latest update, pointed out that until June 3, more than five thousand possible infections were recorded (5,027) and 1,114 deaths (mostly due to suspicions of coronaviruses), in a context of community transmission and growth of the exponential curve of the epidemic.

The interdisciplinary group maintains that from May 28 to June 3, 1,292 new cases of Covid-19 were identified, which represents an increase of 35 percent compared to its report cut to May 27.