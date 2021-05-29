Voltregà defeats Manlleu and will defend the title in the final

05/29/2021 at 5:31 PM CEST

EFE

The Voltregà defeated this Saturday Manlleu for 2-1 in the first semi-final and will defend the title in the final of the women’s roller hockey Euroleague, whose decisive phase is played in Palau-solità i Plegamans (Barcelona).

The match, between two teams from the same region of Osona, who know each other very well, it was highly contested, without goals in the first half and with very few fouls, something that led to speed in the plays and powerful counterattacks with a lot of prominence from the goalkeepers, the Chilean gentleman and the spanish Bernadas.

The Manlleu, which a week ago lost the final of the OK League before him Generali Palau, opened the scoring thanks to a shot from his veteran scorer Maria Diez, although the Voltregà reacted immediately with a bit of Berta Tarrida, very incisive in attack throughout the match.

When it seemed that both teams signed extra time, a loss by Manlleu when starting a play took advantage Laura barcons to stand before gentleman and beat it on low, just four minutes to go.

The Voltregà, the team that has the most continental trophies, with six, will fight this Sunday at 12 o’clock against the winner of the second semifinal, which will be played today by the local team and champion of the OK League, the Generali Palau, before him Telecable Gijón.

Data sheet:

2 (0 + 2) – CP VOLTREGÀ: Teresa Bernadas, Aina Arxe, Cristina Barceló, Berta Tarrida (1) and Laura Barcons (1). Judit Burgaya and Anna Bosch also played.

1 (0 + 1) – CP MANLLEU: Fernanda Hidalgo, Nara López, Anna Casarramona, Ona Castellví and María Díez (1). Elisabet Punsola and María Anglada also played.

Goals: 0-1, min. 27: Maria Diez. 1-1, min. 29: Berta Tarrida. 2-1, min. 46: Laura Barcons.

Referees: Tania Pardo, Pedro Silva and David Cantos. No blue or red card stock.

Incidents: first semifinal of the Women’s Roller Hockey Euroleague held at the Poliesportiu Municipal de Palau-solità i Plegamans (Barcelona) in front of 500 spectators.