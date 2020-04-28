The French company Voltalia closed with the German company Nordex the purchase of turbines for a wind farm to be built by the company in Rio Grande do Norte, the companies said in statements on Tuesday.

Worker observes a wing being lifted mechanically in the Nordex wind turbine factory hall in Rostock, Germany 18/08/2010 REUTERS / Tobias Schwarz

The closed supply contract between the companies includes the delivery of 17 turbines, with a total power of 59 megawatts, as well as a service and maintenance package for a period of 15 years.

The Serra do Mel 4 plant will be built by Voltalia as part of the Serra Branca complex, where the French company already operates plants with 413 megawatts and has another 883 megawatts under implementation.

The European electric company also said that it has closed energy sales contracts for another 329 megawatts in the complex, not yet under construction, while the area would still have capacity for more than 700 megawatts in new projects.

“With 2.4 gigawatts in total, this is the largest wind and solar ‘site’ in the world,” the company said in a statement.

According to Nordex, work on installing the park in Rio Grande do Norte should begin in 2020, with commissioning scheduled for 2021.

The wind turbines will have nacelles manufactured at a Nordex unit in Simões Filho, Bahia, and blades purchased from suppliers in Brazil, in order to maximize the local content of the equipment, the company added.

