Volta Catalunya – Results and classifications of Stage 5

03/26/2021

On at 17:04 CET

The Volta Catalunya 2021 Today, Friday, March 26, he faced the fifth stage of the test with a final in the city of Manresa. The German Cyclist Lennard Kämna, from Bora, won the fourth stage with a time of 4 hours, 29 minutes and 13 seconds.

The British Simon Yates stays like leader of the Volta a Catalunya 45 seconds ahead of his teammate, the Australian Richie porte. For its part, the Portuguese Joao almeida complete, for now, the podium.

The first Spanish in the general is Alejandro Valverde that, after the fifth stage, continues to occupy the fourth place one minute and three seconds behind the leader.

Consultation the stage and general classifications updated in SPORT. In addition, you can check the rest of the classifications by clicking HERE.

CLASSIFICATION STAGE 5 VOLTA 2021

1 L. Kämna BOH at 04:29:13

2 R. Guerreiro EFN at 00:39

3 M. Bizkarra EUS at 00:42

4 D. Smith BEX at 00:44

5 D. Martin to ISN at 00:44

GENERAL CLASSIFICATION VOLTA 2021

1 A. Yates IGD 18:45:27

2 R. Porte IGD at 00:45

3 G. Thomas IGD at 00:49

4 A. Valverde MOV at 01:03

5 W. Kelderman BOH at 1:03

MOUNTAIN CLASSIFICATION

1 E. Chaves BEX 50 p.

2 A. Yates IGD 40 points

3 A. Valverde MOV 18 p.

4 G. Thomas IGD 14 p.

5 H. Vanhoucke LTS 12 p.

POINTS CLASSIFICATION

1 E. Chaves BEX 16 p.

2 A. Yates IGD 10 points

3 R. Dennis IGD 10 p.

4 A. Kron LOT 10 p.

5 N. Berhane COF 6 p.

YOUTH CLASSIFICATION

1 J. Almeida DQT at 18: xx: xx

2 B. Mcnulty UAD at 00:35

3 H. Vanhoucke LOT at 00:41

4 L. Kämna BOH at 00:44

5 L. Hamilton BEX at 00:45

CLASSIFICATION BY TEAMS

1 INEOS xx: xx: xx

2 BIKEEXCHANGE at 02:58

3 TEAM JUMBO VISMA at 03:50

4 MOVISTAR TEAM at 05:25

5 EF EDUCATION NIPPO at 06:25