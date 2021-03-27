Volta a Catalunya 2021: schedule and where to watch on television

The Volta a Catalunya 2021 of the centenary is already entering its final stretch and, from SPORT, we want you not to miss any detail. The proof started this Monday, March 22 and ends next Sunday, March 28. In Spain, you can follow the entire competition on television through the channels Teledeporte, Esport3, Eurosport and Eitb.

SCHEDULES AND TELEVISION VOLTA CATALUNYA 2021

Teledeporte: every day from 15:15 (CET).

Esport3: every day from 3:15 p.m. (CET) (the previous one starts at 3:00 p.m. (CET)).

Eurosport: every day from 15:15 (CET).

Eitb: every day from 15:15 (CET).

In addition, you can follow all the last minute information on the Volta a Catalunya from the hand of SPORT. Every day we will offer you the profile and the route of the stage, the best summary and all the updated classifications of the test.

The itinerary planned for this 100th edition of the Volta a Catalunya It will start its route in Calella in a mid-mountain stage and will end, as usual, in Barcelona. During the route, cyclists will also face high mountain stages (such as the Ripoll) CRI (Banyoles) or flat ones such as the one that will connect Tarragona with Mataró.

Eurosport, through the DAZN platform, it will also broadcast the signal throughout Europe, Of course Sports will do it in Latin America, NBC Sports in United States, Zhibo tv in China and SBS in Australia.

In fact, the images of the race will reach 190 territories on the five continents through 26 international broadcasters. Figures that show the monitoring of the Volta a Catalunya, which will once again feature some of the best cyclists of the professional elite.