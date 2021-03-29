Volt, the antidote to Vox, takes flight in Europe

Rachele Arciulo and Cristina Castrillón, co-presidents of Volt Spain. Volteuropa.es

If politics were a Marvel comic, Volt would undoubtedly be Vox’s nemesis. Read carefully how the party is defined in its founding act. “We are a movement pan-european based on the values ​​of solidarity, equality of opportunities and equity -intergenerational, gender, and transnational-. We put citizens at the center of social innovation and economic renaissance in the framework of a united and truly democratic Europe. “They cannot be more contrary, can they?

The fact is that both movements are growing in Europe. The one with the extreme right It has been doing this for years, and Vox is the clear example of having already established itself as the second force of the right at the national level and the second at the national level. And what to say about what has happened in recent years in France, where Marine Le Pen sneaked into the second round of the presidential elections, or in Netherlands, where Thierry Baudet grew again in the number of seats growing in seats in the elections of last day 18 with a speech against austerity and suffocation of the economies of southern Europe.

🇪🇺The European Union is our common project: we have managed to come together and build a Union that has ensured peace and prosperity for more than sixty years. # Volt pic.twitter.com/IKXiKDqX7t – Volt Spain (@VoltEspana) March 19, 2021

And Volt, it’s starting to warm up engines. After being founded in 2017, at Brexit heat, in the 2019 European elections he won a MEP for Germany. In Spain, with hardly any campaign or tour, he managed to add 32,291 votes. Today it already has a national movement in each member state of the European Union. And the first board on which he has measured his forces has been in the Dutch in whose Parliament he has just broken into with three seats.

In other words, the same country in which the Government advocates ending the solidarity with southern countries of Europe, and at the same moment in which Europeanism loses its steam with Brexit as a paradigm, a political movement begins to take hold. declares openly pro-European.

In Spain, its two co-chairs are Rachele Arciulo, expert political scientist in conflict resolution and peacekeeping processes and graduated from the University of Rome and Barcelona, ​​and Cristian Castrillón, ex-military and security consultant.

To achieve its objectives, Volt has defined 6 pillars fundamental:

Smart State: Education and Digitalization are the “key elements of the 21st century”.

Social equality: So that “no one is left behind, regardless of gender, religion or origin.”

EU reform: “We love the EU, but it doesn’t mean there is no room for improvement.”

Citizen participation: Citizens must have the ability to influence politics beyond elections.

Global Balance: “We must assume our environmental responsibility with respect to the world.”

Economic Renaissance: “Economic innovation has to be the engine of progress in our society.”

In his argumentation, Volt emphasizes that “National parties are powerless in the face of these challenges, because they go beyond the borders of individual states and therefore can no longer be tackled individually by each state, but we need a global European vision. ”

The electoral cycle in Spain, except for the advance of Madrid, it will give a truce to the Spaniards who, until 2023, only see the Andalusian elections on the horizon. Two years in which Volt will try to gain a foothold and multiply those 32,000 supports to face Eurosceptic populisms like Vox’s.

