In a chat with former striker Reinaldo, goalkeeper comments he prefers to stay in his corner and praised the team’s free kick takers

Goalkeeper Tiago Volpi revealed that he prefers not to risk taking free kicks to avoid comparisons with Rogério Ceni in the Sao Paulo. The justification was given in an internet chat with former striker Reinaldo, who also defended the Morumbi club. Tiago Volpi arrived in São Paulo at the beginning of 2019, after passing through Querétaro, from Mexico, and was the first goalkeeper to establish himself in the position since Ceni’s retirement in late 2015. This led the club to acquire him at the end of the last season. In addition to talking about the idol’s “shadow”, he praised the team’s free kick takers. Daniel Alves and Hernanes are two of them.

“I prefer to stay in my corner and not do it than to have that kind of unnecessary comparison. At that moment, I will be more important in what I have to do than in an extra hitting miss, no matter how much the fan likes and wants to remember Ceni I’ve already received a lot of messages: ‘why don’t you start missing?’ I don’t need to be like Rogério, because nobody is going to be like Rogério. It’s irreplaceable. I don’t see that need “, he said.

The goalkeeper, who has a contract until 2023 with São Paulo, assured that he will always be available for penalty shootouts. And he recalled that he was successful in his collection in the semifinals of the 2019 Paulista Championship against Palmeiras. “If it is a penalty shootout, I will always be on hand. We were champions in Mexico like that, with me hitting a penalty. Here, if I have to hit, like I beat Palmeiras in the semifinals, I will hit. It is a responsibility that I feel good about” , said.

