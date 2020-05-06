Tiago Volpi chose defenses that he made against the two main rivals of São Paulo when asked, in an interview with the club’s official TV, about the most emblematic moves of his trajectory in Morumbi. The first was in the penalty taken by Zé Rafael, the last of the state semifinal against Palmeiras, in 2019, at Allianz Parque, and the other was in front of Boselli, almost over the line, in the goalless draw with Corinthians in 2020.

– This year Boselli’s was perhaps the most complicated. He was practically inside the goal, I had already passed it, I ended up taking it off the line. And one that will be unforgettable is that of the last penalty in the semifinal of the Campeonato Paulista. It is the defense that qualifies us for the final. For me, it is one that is unforgettable, and I hope that many others will come – said shirt number 1, who also defended Ricardo Goulart’s shot in that penalty shootout.- The Palmeiras game was key to all that I live today. A kind of stamp: “oops, maybe he will help us a lot”. I think the performances were more and more safe, sometimes I had my name shouted at Morumbi, I received countless messages to stay, for São Paulo to buy. From that moment on I was sure that I had created a relationship with the fan, who was dear. I hope that this relationship will be increasingly closer – he amended, who was bought by the club after acting on loan from Querétaro in 2019 and now has a contract until 2023.

Tiago Volpi had a fracture in his right hand when the championships were interrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He says he is already clinically recovered and plans to resume training with the ball next week, still far from the CT of Barra Funda.

– The first three weeks I stayed in São Paulo. In the first, we could attend the CT. Then, when the chaos was well established, we didn’t even have access to the CT. I ended up staying another two weeks in São Paulo and then I decided to come to Santa Catarina, to isolate myself a little here, the atmosphere is a little more peaceful. I tried physiotherapy, continued the recovery process, and I am practically 100%. Starting next week I start doing some ball work. I miss defending, training – he said.

– We have many friends from different areas. I have a physical therapist friend in Santa Catarina. When I hurt my shoulder in Mexico, I had already done part of the recovery here too. They helped me a lot in this part of recovering the injury, together with the DM staff from São Paulo, who kept in touch. Now the part of returning to training enters that same parameter. I also have friends who work in physical preparation, today I also spoke as Marquinhos, goalkeeper coach, and starting next week, Marquinhos will give me some exercises, I will give them here so that he can be executed. There are already people who are giving me support with the field, where we can be isolated, without contact with other people, so that I can go back to activities and when I return I don’t feel so much – he added.

