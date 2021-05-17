Volocopter presents VoloConnect, its new eVTOL with up to four seats for long distances

The company Volocopter has stood out in recent years for presenting different urban mobility vehicles like the Volocopter VC200 or its gigantic 18-rotor VoloDrone. Now add a new eVTOL to your catalog, the VoloConnect.

VoloConnect is an aerial vehicle designed to connect urban areas. The eVTOL (Electric Vehicle with Vertical Takeoff and Landing) has a capacity of 3-4 passengers and will generally be used for longer trips. It is a kind of hybrid between a helicopter and an electric plane.

The routes that it will allow to do are approximately up to 100 kilometers, This is mainly due to the autonomy that they have managed to put in the battery that the VoloConnect carries. On the other hand, it has a cruising speed of 180 km / h and a maximum of 250 km / h.

The VoloConnect, while not 100% autonomous, does not require a pilot. In its place will exist someone from Earth monitoring the situation and taking control in case something happens.

The company now hopes to receive certification to be able to fly with the new VoloConnect. If everything goes as estimated, VoloConnect will enter service in 2026. Meanwhile, its other eVTOL, the VoloCity, will enter passenger trials in 2023 in Paris or Singapore.

A fleet of eVTOLs to cover all needs

From the outset, Volcopter has boasted of being a pioneering company. They made their first fully electric veil in 2011 Over a decade they have developed multiple vehicles to meet different market needs. The VoloConnect is the latest to join the catalog.

Volocopter’s main eVTOL is VoloCity, an eVTOL with two seats and designed for fast transport in cities. It is currently the only one in its category certified by the European aviation agency, EASA. If all goes well, we will see him debut and fly through the skies of Paris (or Singapore) in two years.

On the other hand Volcopter has also developed the VoloDrone, designed to transport relatively heavy goodss. To do this it has a total of 18 rotors and a considerably large size. While today’s drones have focused more on small payloads or aerial shot recording, the VoloDrone is designed to carry much heavier goods up to 200 kilograms.

To these two VoloConnect is added that they just presented as well as VoloPort and VoloIQ. VoloPort is the network of airports and stations where the company’s eVTOLs are expected to operate. On the other hand, with VoloIQ they have a system and a platform to control all their operations and have a connected network. For the moment, despite everything, no real operations have yet begun.

Via | FlightGlobal

More information | Volocopter