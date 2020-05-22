Staying with the family for more than two months has not been a sacrifice for the star usher Niverka Mars in the unexpected pause caused by the Covid-19.

She yearned for things that are no longer part of her daily life, such as sharing long and hard with her parents and siblings, taking care of the garden, as well as playing with her four dogs.

The isolation has allowed him to dedicate more time to the International Relations degree, which he studies one-line at UBIS, University of Businees International Studies, in Genoa, Switzerland.

“Now I can focus 100 percent on that because when I am playing there is no way. You give priority to rest, training, play, so what I have left to think about is very little, it is very exhausting, “he declares.

Niverka has approved 34 of the 42 subjects of the pensum and everything seems to indicate that he will complete it in early 2021.

“It all depends, obviously, if I don’t stop, if I pass all my subjects, God forbid,” he stresses.

The quarantine has also allowed him to pay a little attention to fine-tune his ears to French, Italian and German, mainly, the three languages ​​that he uses the least of the six that he fluently dominates “The polyglot of volleyball”.

He dedicates about ten minutes to each day with applications that he has on his cell phone.

“Languages, as easy as they seem if you don’t practice them, then they kind of fall asleep a little bit. You have to stay on that, “he says.

He speaks and listens to English constantly because he receives teaching in that language, which is the universal of the sport and through which he communicates in the five months of the volleyball season in Turkey.

“The Portuguese do not think I forget. It is one of the languages ​​that I can best speak because it is very similar to Spanish and I learned it very well. I always listen to my coaches talking to each other when we are training and my ear stays active, ”he explains in perfect Spanish.

Rewarding experience

“How going to be a headache to be with my family. Obviously, one is not used to spending so much time, but on the contrary, instead of being upset, saturated, I have felt very comfortable “, highlights” Nive “.

“As far as I am concerned it has benefited me. I have made the most of my rest and I have had more time to be at home, which I sincerely needed, ”says the person in charge of assembling the attack of the national volleyball team.

For some time I had been feeling fatigue due to the tight schedule of competitions and training that “Las Reinas del Caribe” have.

In his case, as in that of most of the team members, his time on the court is more demanded because once he takes off his national uniform, he has to wear the team jacket that he hires as reinforcement.

Last January, for example, the team obtained the qualifying ticket for the Tokyo Olympics in the Pre-Olympic Tournament, which took place from 10 to 12 January last at the Professor Virgilio Travieso Soto Palace of Sports.

Niverka and the auctioneer Gaila González did not have the time to celebrate the first place obtained in a joust that required a lot of physical effort, but above all mental, because the next day they traveled to Turkey to report to the Kale Sport Club.

REFERRER

Professionals.

Niverka is part of an exemplary family of professionals. Her father Ramón Marte teaches Mathematics and Physics at UFHEC University and, in addition, directs the Juan XXIII School, while her mother Mariluz Frica holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (Consultant).

Older brother

Víctor Marte Frica has a degree in Advertising with a master’s degree in Advertising and Marketing from the Master’s Business School and a double degree awarded by the Rey Juan Carlos University of Spain.

Younger brother

Ramón Marte Frica, meanwhile, has a degree in International Business.

