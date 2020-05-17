One of the greatest players in Brazilian volleyball officially said goodbye to the courts this Saturday. Libero Serginho officially announced his retirement at the age of 44, after a successful career with clubs and the Brazilian team.

Through its social networks, Escadinha, as it is nicknamed, published a message of thanks to the fans and everyone who followed his trajectory in volleyball. In the comments, several athletes, including from other sports, congratulated and returned the thanks to Serginho.

“It is my friends, the time has come to thank everyone who was present with me directly and indirectly in volleyball. Not even in my most beautiful dreams would I imagine such a feat. I leave the courts smiling because I entered it, smiling. I am happy to have helped contribute to Brazilian sport. And may this legacy last forever. Now it’s time to contribute outside the courts. Don’t be sad! You want to make me happy! Play volleyball. I love you! “said the player.

Serginho built one of the most winning careers with the shirt of the Brazilian team. In more than 20 years representing the country, always under the command of Bernardinho, the Libero won two Olympic gold medals (2004 and 2016) and two silver medals (2008 and 2012), two world medals (2002 and 2006), in addition to countless others titles.

After winning gold at the Rio 2016 Olympics, Serginho decided to end his cycle for the national team. Even so, he remained active on the court and played for Corinthians / Guarulhos and Volleyball Ribeirão, his last club.

