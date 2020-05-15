Updated on 05/14/2020 at 20:59

Stick around. Turkey was one of the few European countries that did not take drastic measures due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the advance of this deadly disease forced the volleyball federation of that country (TVF) to end the season: there were no champions or decreases. So, the volleyball player Angela Leyva, who was playing for the PTT Spor Kulubu, ended his employment relationship and will return to Peru on a humanitarian flight.

This was confirmed by Cenaida Uribe, sports manager of the San Martín University, owner of the pass card of the talented volleyball player. “The contract had already been terminated, the championship has been suspended everywhere. It is definitely free, it comes to Peru, it takes its flight on Saturday, on a humanitarian flight, and it must be on Sunday or Monday,” Uribe said in statements to Radio Ovación.

The former volleyball player also pointed out that Leyva, who also had a pleasant experience playing in Brazil, will return to defend the ‘holy’ squad when competition returns in our country. It is therefore ruled out that ‘Angelita’ leaves for another club.

“When she rejoins it will be with San Martín, as always, so we count on her for the national championship. We have not played anything in the year and it is good for everyone that there is competition, the idea is to make a tournament with the participation of national volleyball players, most of the foreigners have already left, “said Cenaida Uribe to later give details of the situation of the players foreign volleyball players that were in our country, “said Cenaida Uribe.

Angela Leyva could not play the last games with the PTT Spor Kulubu, a team she came to in September last year: a back injury prevented her. She was hospitalized for inflammation and, although she was in frank recovery, she had to leave the hospital because it was not safe to stay there due to the presence of the coronavirus.

Say no to FPV

In the same talk, Cenaida Uribe denied that he is going to appear in the next elections of the Peruvian Volleyball Federation (FPV). “It seems to me that they have called the elections for October. I have no interest in applying to the federation, I still work for the San Martín, so you can rest easy. So many things are heard from the candidates, I just hope that the candidate is up to raising the level of Peruvian volleyball. “

IT MAY INTEREST YOU

.