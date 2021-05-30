Volkswagen’s mythical hippie microbus confirms its return for next year, in an electric version | Motor

Nicknamed the Van of Love in the 1960s, Volkswagen’s iconic microbus confirms its return for 2022 with a spectacular electric version.

After the gimmick emissions scandal, which marked a turning point in the automotive industry, Volkswagen set itself the goal of redeeming itself, to become the benchmark electric car brand.

Volkswagen ID 3 and ID 4 are already underway, but the German company is preparing other surprises to bring diversity to the electric vehicle market.

Almost 70 years later, he is back on the roads your Type 2 microbus, which was marketed in the 60s of the last century, under the name of Volkswagen ID Buzz. In a version for individuals, with 7 seats, and a commercial variant.

Volkswagen put on sale in 1962 a minibus called Volkswagen Type 2, easily recognizable by its round headlights, the huge company logo on the front, and its 12 windows. It became very popular during the hippie movement of the 60s, as we have seen in countless movies and television series, from The Simpsons to the friendly Fillmore of Cars 2.

Volkswagen presented the electrical redesign of this mythical microbus, which has called Volkswagen ID Buzz, a few years ago, in 2017, in the form of a prototype. Already then he announced that he would market it in 2022 worldwide. Now this date is confirmed in some countries, and delayed in others. In Europe we will have a commercial and private version in 2022, and the United States will arrive only the latter, in 2023.

Compared with the 30 horses of the original version of the 60s, the new Volkswagen ID Buzz has a 200 horsepower front-wheel drive electric motor, and a four-wheel drive variant, and 300 horses.

The autonomy is around 480 kilometers, and thanks to Volkswagen’s patented fast charging system, will recharge to 80% in just 30 minutes.

Although the aerodynamics have been completely redesigned, the new model retains many of the visual icons of the sixties version, such as the numerous side windows, or the huge Volkswagen logo on the front hood.

It will also include the latest technology of the brand inside, such as a folding steering wheel, and windshield with augmented reality.

Now that the pandemic begins to be left behind, it is time to consider a vehicle to go out and enjoy the outdoors with family or friends. Volkswagen ID Buzz it will come at the right time …