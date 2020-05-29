German car giant Volkswagen announced on Friday a total investment of some 2 billion euros ($ 2.2 billion) in the electric vehicle sector in China. Read: AMLO: ‘Privates made their August with electricity’

China, which represents 40% of Volkswagen sales, is “the world’s largest e-mobility market” and “in 2025, 1.5 million new energy vehicles will be sold in the country,” the group said in a That sector accounted for less than 5% of sales in 2019.

The investment will make it possible to take a majority stake in a co-company that Volkswagen already owns in China, JAC, at the height of 1,000 million euros (1,100 million dollars).

Read: IMSS: validated for reactivation more than 15 thousand companies

Read: There is already a date for back to school in Mexico, we tell you when

By taking control, Volkswagen is moving towards more electric models and infrastructure, “explained the German giant.

The rest of the amount will be used to acquire a stake in a local battery manufacturer, Gotion High-Tech.

In recent years, China has become the world’s largest automobile market. But, for the first time since the 1990s, vehicle sales have receded since 2018, in a context of global economic slowdown and trade tensions with the United States.

The new coronavirus pandemic in February caused a one-year drop of nearly 80% in car sales.

But in April, and for the first time in nearly two years, vehicle sales increased again (+ 4.4% annually), according to the China Association of Automobile Builders (CAAM).

Volkswagen announced in November a sum of 60 billion euros (USD 66 billion) in investments in the car of the future, by 2024, thus accelerating its efforts in favor of its ambitious electrification of the German automotive sector.

The share of investments dedicated to electrification and the connected car – the heart of the innovation process carried out by the group – thus goes to 40%, against 30% announced in 2018.

In the competition to respect the strict European CO2 emission standards, Volkswagen wants to sell around 20 million electric vehicles in the world by 2029. To this are added “about six million hybrid vehicles”.

.