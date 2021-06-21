Volkswagen’s failed plan to buy Alfa Romeo

What if Alfa Romeo belonged to the Volkswagen group? This is the question that resonates in the heads of many fans, but today we can confirm that it has also haunted the heads of the directors of the Volkswagen group. And yes, Volkswagen wanted to buy Alfa Romeo in 2018 to put it under the control of Porsche, thus turning it into a sporty and more affordable claim as a premium manufacturer within the group. Clearly a masterful move as interesting as it is risky, but we will never know how well it would have worked as FCA refused to get rid of one of its historical records.

That Volkswagen has tried to buy Alfa Romeo is a rumor that has been repeated ad nauseam, however today we have the confirmation of this intention from none other than Carlos Tavares, current CEO of Stellantis, the group that emerged from the merger of PSA and FCA. The rumor is now a fact, and although we repeat that everything was taken for granted, now we know when this attempt occurred and with what intentions.

We have to go back to the Paris Motor Show in 2011 to find the first sign of intentions on the part of the Volkswagen group, more specifically by its then president and always controversial Ferdinand Piëch (who died in 2019). Once we know that Piëch was on the hook, we can expect everything, because the ambitious Piëch did not hesitate to declare then that Alfa Romeo would be able to flourish under the umbrella of the Volkswagen group, quadrupling its sales within a period of 5 years.. Those words would not fall on deaf ears, leaving the industry with its mouth open and setting off all the alarms in Italy, as it was not easy to digest an Alfa Romeo under German control.

FCA refused to see Alfa Romeo in German hands, Volkswagen and Porsche nothing more and nothing less

Piëch was a recognized fan of Alfa Romeo and its history, and among his many projects to make the Volkswagen group even bigger, he always resisted having a brand capable of being the gateway to Porsche. After those statements, it seems that there was no official rapprochement between FCA and Volkswagen, although it is said that there were conversations at different times, although without any success.

But now Tavares has confirmed what was the first real attempt, and official, of the Volkswagen group. It was in 2018 when Herbert Diess, as an envoy of the already isolated Piëch as a result of Dieselgate, got in touch with Mike Manley as CEO of FCA to propose the purchase of Alfa Romeo. The details of this proposal have not transpired, however what we do know is that FCA flatly refused.

What was Volkswagen’s plan to buy Alfa Romeo?

If the sale had taken place, which is very difficult because FCA did not see an Alfa Romeo with German DNA, the result could have been quite interesting. Volkswagen’s plans have always been quite obvious with Alfa, and that is Volkswagen wanted to get the signature of the biscione to put it under the tutelage of Porsche. This was a total reinvention of the Italian manufacturer, but it was the perfect fit for add to the group a brand with premium aspirations, although giving special weight to the design and sportier vision of the car. In a way, the Alfa Romeo that Volkswagen had in mind would be a kind of CUPRA, looking for that more sporty and premium profile, although counting on Porsche in terms of engines, technology and tuning, which would be a very important addition that CUPRA cannot boast of today.

Stellantis aims to restart Alfa Romeo, leading its group of premium brands alongside DS and Lancia

The new Alfa Romeo in the hands of Stellantis

Since the 2018 sale did not occur, now Alfa Romeo is being redirected by part of the new Stellantis group. With no major changes in sight in the short term, we can say that the FCA stage has passed away, with Stellantis’ first moves being appointment of Jean Philippe Imparato to promote a transformation like the one experienced at Peugeot, just like him Alfa Romeo Tonale launch delay in pursuit of improving their performance. Perhaps today these two movements are not understood as transcendental, but the course of Alfa Romeo has already changed, and everything suggests that the brand is laying the foundations to once again be that Alfa Romeo capable of offering something different in its class, and also do it with good sales figures.

Source: Coach