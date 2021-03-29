Volkswagen would change name to voltswagen

April Fool’s is approaching, the international day of innocents that is celebrated on April 1 and that brands take the opportunity to publish ‘comic’ statements with a touch of seriousness that have made more than one medium fall. However, for this time a news from Volkswagen that would have everything it takes to fit that description it would be more serious than it is believed: the division of the United States would change its name.

On the morning of yesterday, March 29, 2021, the press page of Volkswagen in the United States published a statement in which it announced that would change its name from Volkswagen of America to Voltswagen of America, reinforcing its electrification process. However, the statement was taken down shortly thereafter.

Volkswagen ID.4 arrives in America

Fortunately (although not much for Volkswagen), some media managed to take note of this and find out a little more. In USA Today they managed to see that the statement was dated April 29, that is, it would have been published a month earlier of the due thing, and although the mark declined to comment on the matter, an anonymous source confirmed the information.

It was precisely this person who confirmed that it was not a marketing joke and that Volkswagen of America would indeed have planned this name change as permanent. According to USA Today, the statement read that “more than a name change, ‘Voltswagen’ is a public statement of future investment of the company in ‘e-mobility’. The new name and branding symbolize the strongly advanced movement that Voltswagen has launched, seeking the goal of mobilizing all people from point to point with electric vehicles ”.

There was also talk that Volkswagen electric vehicles marketed in the United States, which by the way for now only ID 4 has been announcedThey would carry an emblem that would say Voltswagen, while the others would continue to carry the traditional VW.

How much truth is there in this? If in fact it was an official communication published ahead of time, there would be no reason to discard it, but in any case there are several issues in the air. For instance, a change of company name entails important legal work to register it, patent it and others, with the costs that this entails, and on the other hand it sounds somewhat premature to propose this change to reinforce electrification when there are still no electricity for sale in the United States and, as we mentioned above, for now only one has been announced (the ID. 4).

On the contrary, taking into account that a change of this type would take a long time to become official (legally, above all, but also in terms of the product that it would like to reflect), announcing it so early would not be a bad idea if you want to create a remembrance between the public. Or it could be a kind of ‘sub-brand’ to differentiate electric models from combustion ones, or in fact it would be just an ‘innocent’ and from now on Volkswagen of America is laughing at several of us.