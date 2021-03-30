Volkswagen would change its name to ‘Voltswagen’ to reflect its commitment to electric cars

Volkswagen could change its name to ‘Voltswagen’ in the United States, according to USA Today. The movement, of course, would further strengthen his bet on electric cars. The rumor arose when the North American website of the manufacturer shared the announcement of such an important announcement “by mistake”, however, it was quickly removed. The aforementioned media contacted the German automaker to obtain more information, but they did not want to comment on the matter.

Changing its name would be a significant step for one of the most important automotive firms in history. Although at first it was thought that it was a joke and even a hack to the Volkswagen website, USA Today sources indicate that the chances are real. The “leaked” release was apparently dated April 29, so it is possible that a scheduling error may have occurred.

«The new name and identity symbolize the recharged momentum that Voltswagen launched, pursuing the goal of moving everyone from point to point with electric vehicles, ”the ad mentioned. They also pointed out that only the brand’s electric cars would adopt the name change and a special insignia, while combustion engine vehicles would remain in the current Volkswagen identity.

Another option that cannot be ruled out, and that media such as CNN put on the table, is that everything Could be part of an April Fools’ Day joke. It is well known that on April 1 joke news abounds not only from the US media, but also from large corporations jumping on the same train. However, the tone of the leaked Volkswagen ad does not appear to be a mere act of fun, quite the opposite.

Volkswagen and his electric vision

Volkswagen ID.4

Although in recent years multiple automakers have turned their strategy around to adapt to the electric age, perhaps none has been as aggressive as Volkswagen’s. Nowadays it is already possible to acquire the ID.3 and ID.4 in some territories, but its offer of models will increase over the years. In fact, all the Volkswagen Group brands are looking to the same horizon. Recent efforts by Porsche, Audi and SEAT are proof of this.

The automaker’s main goal is to launch more than 70 electric vehicles by 2029, and sell one million electrified units by 2025. What better way to reflect your vision than by renaming it ‘Voltswagen’? Of course, we better take it easy for now while we wait for an official pronouncement.

