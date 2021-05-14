Volkswagen will show its new Multivan in a few weeks and this is what is known | Motor

Volkswagen is going to present the new Multivan in a month, a model of which we can guess some features from these first sketches.

Volkswagen is going to present the new Multivan in a month, a model of which we can guess some features from these early sketches. It is the clearest image that Volkswagen has taught, because even if it is a sketch as we say, it clearly shows how the aesthetics will be. As usual, it will combine the design of past eras with the current one, recalling some current models of the brand such as the Golf.

“The new Volkswagen Multivan carries the unmistakable genes of the world’s best-known minivan design. Taking a big step forward, we have further enhanced the unmistakable character of this iconic vehicle, while still remaining true to the typical Bulli line. We consciously invoke, for example, the horizontal line that surrounds the body of a T3 ”, he explained. Albert Kizinger, Design Director.

Kizinger himself added: DNA T’s multifaceted lives on in a completely new Multivan that is nevertheless a typical Bulli from the first glance. With a look full of character and endearing, its design is clear and timeless ”. With these words we confirm the inspiration it has had from times past, as it is a car that marked an era and continues to inspire designers.

The bodywork will be divided into two colors, with a raised waist line that will differentiate both tones. The front is reminiscent of the Volkswagen Golf and its eighth generation, another icon in the Volkswagen world that was renewed not too long ago. We also found a nervous hood, a resource that makes it more personal and athletic. We can also highlight the inclination of the windshield, shapes that make it more stylized.

Soon we will know everything about this new model.

This article was published in Top Gear by Enrique León.