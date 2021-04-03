Volkswagen will not develop new internal combustion engines

After announcing Audi that it will stop the development of new internal combustion engines, the parent company, Volkswagen, has done the same by announcing the exact same thing. Given that both brands often share architectures, the move makes sense, although it is still surprising considering that we are dealing with the largest automotive group in the world.

“At the moment, I do not expect a completely new engine family to be released,” said the CEO, Ralf Brandstaetter to the German website Automobilwoche. Enthusiasts of internal combustion engines are now living “the moment” to hold on to them, as they will continue to evolve, but taking into account everything that Volkswagen is doing at the moment to move away from that image that was won in 2015 with the Dieselgate scandal, sure that a complete elimination is not entirely out of the question.

So where does this leave the Volkswagen Group’s current line of internal combustion mechanics? “We need them for a while, and that’s when they have to be as efficient as possible,” Brandstätter said, hinting at the obvious: that Volkswagen still relies on conventional vehicles for revenue right now. What is not in a future plan is a blank sheet to develop combustion mechanics, which indicates that we are facing the last family of thermal blocks in the group.

However, there was also talk of “Finance the entire transformation”, suggesting that now, fossil fuel-powered cars are just a means to an end, and that’s the shift to electric power. Brandstätter is smart enough to leave an open door in case he needs to backtrack on his statements, but assuming nothing out of the ordinary happens, it seems like Volkswagen’s path – and that of scores of other companies – to the next few years is pretty clear.

The current line of engines will continue to be developed and improved to meet the more stringent Euro 7 emission standardsBut it is precisely these restrictions that are marking the end of these propellants. The crackdown on emissions by the authorities makes it increasingly difficult (read less profitable) for car manufacturers to continue down the fossil fuel path. It appears that the industry has decided that the only way forward is full electrification.

However unsettling this may sound to the dinosaur juice burning fanatic, however, there are still many years to go until the day when escape routes cease to exist. Volkswagen actually estimates that the 30% of the vehicles it will sell in 2030 they will still have an internal combustion engine as part of their powertrain. However, no one knows how long they will be able to survive. Beyond 2035, there will not be so many manufacturers that will continue to bet on gasoline and diesel.

What is clear is that Brandstätter is eager to expand its brand’s electric offering as quickly as possible. Aside from the ID.4 and its compact cousin the ID.3, Volkswagen’s zero-emission range will continue to expand with SUVs. ID.5 and ID.6. The production version of the ID.Buzz, a modern interpretation of the Type 2, will arrive by the end of 2022, while the arrival of the ID.Vizzion prototype is not expected before 2023. The arrival of the ID.Vizzion was also announced. a new specific modular platform.

Source: Automotive News Europe