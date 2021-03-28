Volkswagen will make ID Buzz a reality, the electric version of its iconic microbus will go on sale in 2023

In 2017 we first saw the ID Buzz concept by Volkswagen. The idea was to electrify in a new version its mythical microbus that was so popular decades ago. While four years ago it was just a concept, now it seems that it will come true. We’ll have it on the roads in two years.

In an interview with Car and Driver, a Volkswagen executive confirmed some previous rumors about the ID Buzz. The German group has decided to produce it, and will put it on sale in 2023 (at least in the United States). Both a passenger and a commercial version are expected to arrive in Europe.

There are not many details about the specs and performance that this Volkswagen vehicle will have. It is expected, however, to have rear-wheel drive with 200 horsepower in its base model. In addition, later there will be a standalone version of the microbus full of sensors and software that allows a greater level of autonomy.

The goal of the ID Buzz is none other than honor the microbus that was so popular from the 1950s to the 1980s, especially in the United States. Therefore, it is more than likely that it will keep the original design in almost all general aspects, as we could see in the 2017 concept. While it arrives, there are those who have electrified old versions.

The Volkswagen ID line

Volkswagen has amplified its electric car catalog in recent years through its ID line. Through this new line, the German manufacturer has proposed different vehicles in shape and power, with a common electric platform that serves as a link between them. At the moment the only ones that have passed the conceptual phase and are on sale are the ID 3 and the compact SUV ID 4. The ID 5 will soon also arrive, in theory.

Aside from the ID Buzz, other conceptual models that the brand has shown They are the huge SUV ID Roomzz and even a buggy called, of course, the ID Buggy. All of these previously mentioned vehicles operate under Volkswagen’s modular platform, MEB.

Via | Car and Driver