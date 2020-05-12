The alliance between Volkswagen and the Swedish company Northvolt AB continues to take shape, taking firm steps towards its own production of batteries for electric cars that allows the German manufacturer to reduce its dependence on third parties in a key aspect such as batteries. And in this line the latest announcement from Volkswagen points out, which has reported that it will build the buildings and infrastructure for the ‘Northvolt Zwei’ factory.

Volkswagen will erect the necessary buildings and infrastructure for the new factory of its joint venture with Northvolt, which will produce lithium ion battery cells, in order to take advantage of synergies with the current facilities in Salzgitter (Germany). The Volkswagen Group Center of Excellence for battery cells is currently located in this location, which already has a pilot line for battery recycling.

The German manufacturer will invest approximately € 450 million in the project, and the joint venture will rent the factory space. The start of battery production in this new silver is planned for early 2024, with a capacity of initial production of 16 gigawatt hours. The objective is to reach 24 GWh in the “following years”, without going into more detail.

Works are slated to begin before the end of this year. When the project is completed, Volkswagen will have in the same location the Center of Excellence, dedicated to the research and development of batteries, and attached facilities where to carry out the manufacturing process. A Resource Optimization very important in the company’s electric mobility strategy.

Volkswagen and Northvolt established a joint venture in September 2019 to prepare for the large-scale production of lithium-ion batteries. However, and until this alliance begins to bear its first fruits in the form of batteries, the German Group maintains strategic relationships with various battery producers to ensure their supply globally.

These providers are currently LG Chem, Samsung and SKI for Europe, and CATL for China and Europe. In addition, SKI will also supply battery cells for the US market. In Europe alone, Volkswagen expects an annual demand of more than 150 gigawatt hours from 2025, with demand in Asia at a similar level.

