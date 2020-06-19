According to Volkswagen, there will be fewer autonomous driving operating systems than automotive in the future.

The German brand is also concerned about the growing presence of technology companies in its market.

The brand’s rivals are expected to join its Car.Software project, an independent unit within the company.

Within the automotive sector, there are multiple technologies that companies are developing that could change the future of the market. Electric and hybrid models could give them a much more sustainable and conscious image of the future. Due to the popularity of models that use fossil fuels, they still cover a large part of their investments. But the biggest prize is autonomous driving. And as Volkswagen knows, the rival to beat is Tesla.

So the German automaker is trying to create a mega-alliance with some of its rivals to try to confront the giant Elon Musk. According to ., Volkswagen has long been in negotiations with other companies in the sector with the aim of forming a common front. The ultimate goal of this grouping would be to create what would be the “operating system for the car of the future”. Or, common autonomous driving.

It was not revealed which rivals Volkswagen has been talking to. However, it is quite clear that the rival to beat is Tesla. Christian Senger, the board member who oversees software and technology development, told . there is a « career in autonomous driving systems. » And at the time Thomas Ulbrich, another high-ranking executive within the automaker, pointed out that Elon Musk’s project is 10 years ahead of the market.

Will Volkswagen be able to create its alliance?

Recently, throughout the automotive sector, an endless number of alliances have been unveiled, especially for the development of autonomous driving. Volkswagen and Ford themselves have been cooperating throughout the pandemic, for example. In 2019, the American brand also signed an agreement with the Asian Mahindra & Mahindra to conquer India. And for months Peugeot and Fiat Chrysler awaiting approval to finally merge.

Going back to the Volkswagen case, it makes sense that the German is so willing to put aside differences with her rivals and try to catch up with Tesla. Despite the barriers that have been presented to Elon Musk’s project, from the character of its founder to countless scandals, accidents and lack of funds, it has come out ahead. In this sense, it is not only a rival that goes ahead of the others. At the same time it seems impossible to eliminate him from the race.

Strategically, the Volkswagen project is logical. If enough automakers join it, they will be able to get ahead of a self-driving autonomous system ready to go before Tesla. And in this type of project, the first is always the winner. The problem is that, from that moment, the allies would be in more or less the same competitive terrain. And, for now, they may still want to try to find their way to glory on their own, without sharing success.

The problems of autonomous driving

Beyond whether or not Volkswagen can form its mega alliance, there are already a couple of companies that are cooperating with each other for the development of autonomous driving. For example, Jaguar and Google signed an agreement in 2018 to create a robo-taxi SUV. In April of last year, Hyundai and Tencent also entered into an agreement for infotainment systems. Even Lyft once teamed up with Ford to try to compete within this huge segment.

While some automakers are bent on pursuing the dream of autonomous driving on their own, perhaps the mega alliance that Volkswagen now raises is the only viable solution. According to Ansys, better Artificial Intelligence (AI) systems are needed so that they can operate unsupervised. IIoT World points out that there are still many challenges to solve in energy use. And CNBC points out that, due to their cost, they still do not have a good business model.

