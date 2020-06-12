There are three different options available to the client

The arrival in September of the Volkswagen ID.3, a model that was presented at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show, marks the debut of the new family of electric vehicles of the German brand. With it comes the new Volkswagen wallbox, from which deliveries are now starting in European territory and which presents three different options depending on the digital and connectivity options offered.

The first one is known as ID.Charger just costs 399 euros and it is the most basic variant. It offers a Type 2 charger, also known as Mennekes, and allows recharging the batteries of the vehicle in question up to a capacity of 11 kilowatt hours.

From the most basic option we move on to ID.Charger Connect, whose cost is 599 euros. In addition to the charger in question, it allows you to connect the device to both the home network and the phone, either via Wi-Fi or via a LAN cable. Optionally, the possibility of connecting via LTE is offered. This serves so that the customer can access various information of interest at all times, such as the state of charge of the battery.

The most complete model is the ID.Charger Prowhat does it cost 849 euros and offers, in addition to all of the above, serial LTE connectivity and an electric meter for a billing per kilowatt hour.

The price of the Volkswagen wallbox, in which the installation of the same is not included, is the same regardless of the electric of the brand that is purchased. In this sense, the Volkswagen ID.4 is on the starting grid.

