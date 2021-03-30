Volkswagen transforms into Voltswagen: joke or coup?

How far could a car manufacturer go to try to convey its commitment to what some have called the new mobility? The bombshell news of the week comes from the United States. A press release published suspiciously ahead of time, and close to an even more suspicious anniversary, has sparked controversy. Volkswagen wants to transform into Voltswagen. Or at least that is what should happen in the United States if we stick to the information published by the North American division of Volkswagen these days and the information that, since then, some media have been contributing.

Volkswagen becomes Voltswagen

This Monday it would have been published in the Volkswagen of America press portal, apparently by mistake, a statement announcing that Volkswagen would be renamed Voltswagen from now on, in a clear allusion to its strategy for the electric vehicle. Let us remember that in recent years Volkswagen, and the rest of the brands of the German automobile group, have started the most ambitious and expensive project in their history, to undertake a transition towards the electric car that has planned the launch of 70 new models electric cars and sell 22 million electric cars in the next decade. Objectives that have been revised, upwards, in recent years.

The transformation of the brand, and its name, from Volkswagen to Voltswagen, would aim to be one more step forward to convey to the public the commitment of the brand and, why not say it, make a clean slate, and forget the troubles of the past, such as the diesel scandal that was precisely uncovered in the United States and that so affected the image of the brand on both sides of the Atlantic.

The joke theory

The news is surprising and may seem like a joke. Would Volkswagen be willing to change its name to Voltswagen to convince us of its commitment to the electric car? Is a coup like this really necessary? From the customer’s point of view, does it make a difference that Volkswagen is renamed Voltswagen?

The joke theory, that Volkswagen’s name change to Voltswagen is nothing short of an innocent, is quite plausible.. This Thursday, April 1, as every year, April Fools’ Day will be celebrated, which in the Anglo-Saxon world is comparable to our Day of the Holy Innocents, which is celebrated on December 28. April 1 is a day in which elaborate jokes are frequently carried out, also among the media and also in communication departments.

Everything pointed to the fact that, indeed, the Volkswagen of America press team had made a mistake and had published a statement ahead of time that was intended for this Thursday, April 1. In that case, the media would have read the statement and understood the joke. Case closed.

But the early release of the statement has revealed that it could be more than just a joke. According to Automotive News, Brand sources have confirmed the authenticity of the statement and the change of name from Volkswagen to Voltswagen and that, indeed, it is not a joke of April 1.

Based on this information, Volkswagen of America would have decided to establish a new Voltswagen brand, in which they will incorporate all their electrical products. Models such as the ID.3, or the new ID.4, would be marketed under the Voltswagen brand and would have specific emblems on the bodywork and in commercial and advertising actions. The rest of the range, with internal combustion engines, would continue to be marketed as Volkswagen or, rather, the acronym VW, which is precisely a brand much more exploited on the other side of the Atlantic than on this, our Old Continent.

It does not seem that this strategy will be replicated in Europe, where the German manufacturer would continue to bet on the Volkswagen name, one of the most important and well-known brands.

