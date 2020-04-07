The most powerful develops a power of 421 horses

There is a single gasoline unit, in addition to the plug-in hybrid

The Volkswagen Touareg 2020 is the brand’s largest SUV, and it is sold with three Diesel and one gasoline engines, to which the plug-in hybrid has recently been added, which is the most powerful of all. The starting price in Spain is 65,530 euros.

He Volkswagen Touareg It is the large SUV of the German brand. It is a crossover that uses the MLB EVO platform of the German consortium and is related to the Porsche Cayenne, Audi Q7, Bentley Bentayga and the new Lamborgini Urus. However, its main rivals are the BMW X5 and the Mercedes-Benz GLE.

VOLKSWAGEN TOUAREG 2020: OUTDOOR

The actual Volkswagen Touareg it offers a larger size than its predecessor, in such a way that it is longer –4.88 meters– and wider –1.98 meters–. Despite this, it weighs 106 kilograms less than the previous version.

The plus of length and widthIn combination with the slight reduction in height, it creates more dynamic proportions and better optimization of the interior space. In this regard, the overall image of the Touareg is now more sporty, largely due to details such as the top sheet of the grille that fuses with the headlights, to give rise to a really prominent and muscular grill with chrome details in association with the robust front bumper. In turn, the Touareg takes certain design ideas already seen in the Volkswagen Arteon.

The prominent bonnet that accommodates optics that may include Full-LED matrix technology. These light groups feature 75 light groups and twelve lighting functions, making them one of the most advanced headlamps on the market. His rear presents a personal image. A design in which the headlights also take center stage above its large tailgate, its robust bumper or its large exhaust outlets. The Touareg can equip optional alloy wheels up to 21 inches.

VOLKSWAGEN TOUAREG 2020: INTERIOR

The interior of the Touareg receives the ‘Innovision Cockpit’, which however is standard for the R-Line finish and integrates the Volkswagen Digital Cockpit‘, a system in which a 12-inch screen that doubles as a digital control panel is merged with another screen of 15 inch TFT curved with gestural and voice control.

The concept of ‘Innovision Cockpit’ allows the driver to have all the vehicle information on the dashboard and ‘Head-Up Display’, allowing you to control different parameters from the multifunction steering wheel. On the other hand, the 15-inch screen of the multimedia and navigation system integrates the control of other functions that define the luxury of this model as the massage system of the seats or the customization of the interior lighting –30 different colors– and other details specific to the vehicle configuration.

As for the trunk, the Volkswagen Touareg advertises a capacity of 810 liters, a figure that is obtained if the rear row of seats is placed as far forward as possible. If you do it in the most delayed, the cargo volume drops to 615 liters.

VOLKSWAGEN TOUAREG 2020: EQUIPMENT

The Volkswagen Touareg offers ‘Pure’, ‘Premium’ and ‘R-Line’ finishes. They also highlight all the available technologies, such as the active roll compensation system, the directional rear axle, the Trailer Assist system or the driving mode selector. The driver can choose between Eco, Comfort, Normal, Sport and Individual asphalt modes, while for off-road driving you can choose the Snow, Off-road Auto, Sand, Gravel, Off-road Expert and Individual Off-road driving modes. To all these technologies we must add the night vision system ‘Nightvision‘, the traffic jam assistance system or the crossing assistant.

In this line, the Touareg also equips the servo-assisted door lock, Car-Net service with emergency call and six airbags. It also equips a fatigue detector and assistance systems such as Lane Assist –lane maintenance–, Light Assist –light sensor on the road– and Multiple anti-collision emergency braking. Do not forget that the Touareg enjoys Traffic Jam Assist technology for driving in traffic jams, the Emergency Assist, the front intersection assistant, automatic park assist and the proactive system of protection of the occupants Pre-Crash 360º.

VOLKSWAGEN TOUAREG 2020: MECHANICAL

Finally, on the mechanical side, the Volkswagen Touareg has an offer that starts with two V6 Diesel engines, 231 horsepower and 286 horsepower and a 340 horsepower V6 propeller.

The jewel in the crown is the 4.0-liter diesel V8 TDI capable of delivering a power of 421 horsepower and a maximum torque of 900 Newton meter. With it, the Volkswagen Touareg can accelerate from 0 to 100 km / hour in 4.9 seconds and reach a top speed of 250 km / hour. All of these engines are associated with an eight-speed Tiptronic automatic transmission and 4Motion drive.

He Volkswagen Touareg V8 TDI It has been one of the first models of the brand to equip an exhaust gas purification system, which is the one that filters nitrogen oxides to a level of between 10 and 20 milligrams per kilometer. The limit established by law is 80 milligrams per kilometer. For its part, the variable double-stage turbo works as follows. Under partial load conditions, it generates 900 Newton meters from 1,250 revolutions per minute. Here you only use a turbocharger. The second is only activated at more than 2,200 revolutions per minute by an electric valve thrust system.

In addition there is a plug-in hybrid version called Volkswagen Touareg R, which develops 462 horses.

VOLKSWAGEN TOUAREG 2020: PRICES

The starting price of Volkswagen Touareg It is 65,530 euros for the 3.0-liter 236 horsepower V6 TDI engine. The 286 horse TDI starts at 75,755 euros, while the 421 horse V8 TDI starts at 97,635. The gasoline Touareg, meanwhile, starts from 84,240 euros.

UPDATE RECORD

Date Upgrade 04/07/2020 Volkswagen unveils new data from the 4.0-liter V8 TDI engine. 11/11/2019 The 4.0-liter V8 TDI engine hits the market. 04/12/2018 Start of the commercialization of the Volkswagen Touareg.

