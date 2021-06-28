Volkswagen to stop selling diesel and gasoline cars in 2035

Volkswagen has already put End date for internal combustion engines: 2035. As stated by a senior executive of the German consortium (Klaus Zellmer) to a German newspaper, those from Wolfsburg will stop selling cars with thermal mechanics in Europe between 2033 and 2035, joining soon after North America and China.

The truth is that it is not surprising news, and it is that a few days ago Audi set 2026 as the date on which it would stop producing internal combustion engines. Volkswagen’s decision is due to the increasingly restrictive European regulations in this matter, and is that the Euro 7 that will come into force in 2025 leaves practically no place for all those mechanics that do not have at least a micro hybrid system, without forgetting that the United Kingdom already contemplates the prohibition of diesel and gasoline by 2035 .

Nevertheless, in Africa and South America this thermal blackout will be considerably delayed Given the non-existent infrastructure of recharging points and no policies in this regard, although the goal of the Germans is to achieve total neutrality of CO2 emissions by 2050.

Volkswagen has bet heavily on the electric vehicle

Although the end of combustion engine sales for 2035 is a strong commitment by Volkswagen, the truth is that today it is one of the best prepared brands to be able to reach that milestone. Part of this is due to the specific MEB modular platform for vehicles of this type, which uses the brand’s compact and electric SUV, that is, the ID.3 and ID.4, and which it also shares with other models of the group.

In addition to these two new electric bills, it also has the small urban e-up!, And it is very likely that in the not too distant future (before 2030) two zero-emission urban proposals are incorporated Similar to the Polo and T-Roc in size, as Skoda has announced the arrival of three smaller electrics, the ENYAQ iV, the Czech C-SUV comparable to the ID.4.

By contrast, the electric incorporation that has been confirmed is the Volkswagen ID.6, a D-segment saloon built on that MEB modular platform that occupies the space of a Passat and whose arrival expected throughout 2022, thus completing an electric range especially focused on the average consumer.

But that’s not all, because if necessary, Volkswagen also has an intermediate architecture to turn to. It’s about the PPE platform for premium electrics which will use the future electric Porsche Macan and the Audi A6 e-tron, a suitable basis for a hypothetical ID version of the Tuareg.

Source: Automotive News