Volkswagen to stop selling combustion cars in Europe in 2035

ACD June 30, 2021

Goodbye to Volkswagen’s combustion engines in Europe for the year 2035: this has been confirmed by a senior manager of the German brand.

Volkswagen plans stop selling cars with combustion engines in Europe by 2035, according to a member of the board of directors of the automobile giant to the German press.

In the words of Klaus Zellmer, a member of Volkswagen’s board of directors in charge of sales, the company “will exit the business of internal combustion engine cars in Europe. between 2033 and 2035«. However, he has clarified that it will take longer to stop selling combustion engines in the United States and China (“that will come a little later”) and in South America and Africa, where he has stated that “it will take much longer.”

Volkswagen: total commitment to electric

The German manager has confirmed that The automaker’s entire fleet of cars will be carbon neutral by 2050 And, at the same time, the intention of the automobile company is that the sales of electric vehicles represent 70 percent of the total deliveries of Volkswagen in the Old Continent by the year 2030.

Although Volkswagen wants to boost its electric vehicle offering, the company will continue to invest in combustion engine technology for now, Zellmer said, adding that diesel vehicles are still in high demand.

The abandonment of internal combustion engines by 2035 in Europe aims to prepare the company for a possible tightening of the European Union’s climate targets and even to overcome them.

EU policy makers have cracked down on polluting gas emissions, forcing car manufacturers to promote the development of low-emission technologies or face penalties if they exceed the CO2 emission limits.

In fact, several European countries have their own goals for ban combustion vehicles Traditional: Norway targets 2025, France 2040 and the United Kingdom 2030. In the United States, California plans to ban the sale of combustion vehicles by 2035 and several other states will adopt the California model.