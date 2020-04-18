The Volkswagen Tiguan is the closest competitor to the Jeep Compass in the Brazilian market. Even so, because it is imported, it cannot compete in sales with the average FCA SUV. In other markets, however, Tiguan sells very well. Therefore, Volkswagen is already working on the facelift of the current generation. A sketch of the new design was revealed this week by the German automaker. Tiguan sold 2,500 units in Brazil in the first quarter, against 12,055 for Compass.

The design will be on the Volkswagen Touareg, which is bigger. The car will also bring new technologies. A plug-in hybrid version and light hybrid assistance in other versions are expected. Prices are unlikely to change much compared to the current car. The sketch reveals that the new Tiguan will have the front part redesigned, with thinner headlights and new LED elements mounted further back, close to the front fenders. You can also notice a new grille (bigger than the current one), change in the bumper and a lower air intake. The rear remains secret, but it will also have some touches. As soon as Volks released a teaser, Russian website Kolesa projected the car. The interior should also change, bringing an 8 ”touchscreen and touch buttons in place of the buttons.

As for the engine, Volkswagen is adopting light hybrid technology throughout its range and the Tiguan should count on it, especially in the 1.5 engine. Volks has already confirmed that a PHEV (plug-in hybrid) version will hit the market later this year. If it uses the same system as other cars in the group, such as the VW Passat GTE and Skoda Octavia vRS iV, the power of the Tiguan PHEV should be 245 hp, with a 13 kWh battery.

