Volkswagen tiguan all space 2021 received a technological update

The version All Space of the Volkswagen Tiguan, which is currently sold in Colombia, is the elongated variant with 3 rows of seats of this truck and has just received a slight aesthetic update that adds more technology in entertainment, safety and comfort.

This is the new Volkswagen Tiguan All Space 2021

So the news that this truck brings in the aesthetic part Exterior are minors and are summarized to their new front and rear lights type Golf Mk8 in LEDs, with the option of incorporating the matrix technology of 24 LEDs that can project their light at different angles, at the top of the range there is a frontal LED beam that joins them, the new logo of the brand and for the part rear new bumper and the truck name below emblem in large letters. There is also a new design for the wheels ranging from 17 to 20 inches. There’s no more.

Premium and technological interior

If abroad there are few changes for the new Volkswagen Tiguan All Space, inside the cabin was adjusted to give a more elegant and refined appearance. For example, there are three levels of upholstery with new matching shades and all seats will have heating and only in the top editions will they have ventilation for warm days. There are also new door inserts and on the top there will be an interior lightbar that has 15 colors available.

The technology is provided by the digital dashboard what is a screen of 8 inches It comes standard on the truck and has a 10.25-inch option. And it also has a lot of haptic buttons, both for the steering wheel and for the infotainment screen, and that they are digital and work by returning ‘keystrokes’ to inform that they have been pressed.

More standard aids

The new one Volkswagen tiguan all space received more technology from safety and driving aids such as adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, online services, intelligent lighting system and multifunction steering wheel, all standard.

It can also equip forward collision warning and lane departure and cross traffic alert, automatic parking system and traffic sign recognition.

There are no changes in mechanics

Being an update, the mechanical configuration remains unchanged so the engine remains on gasoline 2 liter turbo with two power ranges of 187HP or 241HP and with drive from the front axle or all-wheel drive.

The transmissions available are 8-speed automatic or a dual-clutch with 7 speeds. The input edition is armed with a 1.5 liter turbo 147 HP attached to a 6 speed manual gearbox or DSG of 7.

FACT

The Volkswagen Tigual All Space that arrives in Colombia is manufactured in Puebla, Mexico. The brand hasn’t revealed pricing for this 2021 update.

