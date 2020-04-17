This is the restyling of the second generation of the model

From the hand of this update also comes the Tiguan R

The Volkswagen Tiguan 2021 is the restyling of the second generation of the German SUV, the premiere of which took place in 2016. Drastic image changes are not expected, although a technological and mechanical update is in line with what was seen with the eighth-generation Golf.

He Volkswagen Tiguan 2021Built on the MQB platform, it is the restyling of the second generation of the SUV. Its most direct rivals are cars such as the Audi Q3, Honda CR-V, Hyundai Tucson, Jeep Renegade, Kia Sportage, Mazda MX-5, Nissan Qashqai, Peugeot 3008, Seat Ateca and Toyota RAV4 , among others.

VOLKSWAGEN TIGUAN 2021: EXTERIOR

The aesthetics of Volkswagen Tiguan 2021 It will not offer drastic changes with respect to the model that has been marketed since 2016. It does seem that the front grille adopts a new shape with larger dimensions and a wider position, in line with the design philosophy that we can see in the Volkswagen Toureg. . The front light cluster also adopts a new slimmer profile.

VOLKSWAGEN TIGUAN 2021: INTERIOR

No image of the new interior of the Volkswagen Tiguan, although judging by the changes in the exterior, everything invites us to think that the design will be continuous with respect to the second generation. Yes, it could use some elements present in the eighth-generation Volkswagen Golf, presented in the second half of 2019 and an example of the company’s current design line.

VOLKSWAGEN TIGUAN 2021: MECHANICAL

Volkswagen It has yet to comment on the mechanics of the 2021 version of the Tiguan, but international media suggest that the car will have electrified versions. A variant would be ‘mild-hybrid’ with a 48-volt system and another plug-in hybrid, the latter with more than 200 horsepower. Drink the technology already present in the current Volkswagen Tiguan GTE.

From the hand of the restyling will come, perhaps later, a Volkswagen Tiguan R.

As a reminder, the second generation features 4motion front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive and either a manual transmission or a DSG automatic transmission. The gasoline engines are the 125, 150, 180 and 220 horsepower TSI engine blocks, and the 115, 150, 190 and 240 horsepower Diesel engines.

VOLKSWAGEN TIGUAN 2021: PRICES

Volkswagen has not yet confirmed the prices of the Tiguan 2021, although the second generation is available in its current configuration from 28,110 euros.

UPDATE RECORD

Date Upgrade 04/17/2020 Volkswagen reveals the first official teaser for the Tiguan 2021. 04/2016 Presentation of the second generation.

