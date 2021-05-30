Volkswagen tests its traffic control system in Carmel (USA)

Artificial or computerized vision has interesting applications, such as traffic surveillance and the automatic use of the streets. Taking advantage of the camera network in the American city of Carmel, Volkswagen has started testing a new image analysis system.

Carmel has been chosen as the city in which an artificial vision system developed between Volkswagen and the mayor’s office will be tested, in a world premiere, to have a much more precise and rich information on its streets, which serves to improve policies public.

It is a population of about 100,000 people with little special things. It is located in Hamilton County, Indiana, it is a good place to live, the Republican Party has won every election since 1976 and they have been with the same mayor since 1996, Jim Brainard.

The only nearby Volkswagen factory is Chattanooga (Tennessee), which is 700 kilometers away

The city’s existing network of video cameras serves to power a computer vision system, which is able to distinguish the presence of vehicles, pedestrians, cyclists, etc. From a privacy point of view, everything is very well thought out. All the good of a Big Brother and none of the bad.

The system distinguishes vehicles from pedestrians and cyclists

The system automatically pixelates the faces of the pedestrians and the license plates of the vehicles. No record is kept either, only anonymized and aggregated data is stored. It is not -strictly speaking- a surveillance system, the images are not saved, only the data obtained from them.

In reality, it is the evolution of a software used by Volkswagen in its largest factory, Wolfsburg, which is also the world’s largest automotive factory. The system was born as a way to control logistics and quality control automatically.

At Carmel the system has another purpose. For example, you can analyze the traffic on the main avenues and intersections, determining what type of vehicles use them the most, or where there is the greatest need for parking spaces, or if traffic lights need to be readjusted to speed up traffic.

2019 Artomobilia Festival in Carmel – Photograph: City of Carmel

Interestingly, it was almost a century ago that the first automatic traffic light was installed in Carmel. It was in 1924, located at the intersection of Main Street and Rangeline Road. One of the first stoplights in the State of Indiana, go.

Johan de Nysschen, Volkswagen of America’s Chief Operating Officer (COO), believes that the future of transportation requires more data and analysis, but in a way not seen before. The executive added that this data can help make better decisions.

The information collected by the artificial vision of the cameras provides public officials with fairly accurate information on the use of their streets. Although the system is not infallible, is accurate enough for the data to be relevant, and even more if we talk about a lot of data collected over time.

The mayor, Jim Brainard, is already taking note of the usefulness of the system to improve the local public transport network. In addition, the system has other utilities. For example, it can make it easier for emergency services, even in natural disasters.

The information that the system collects can be viewed on monitors in real time, allowing immediate decisions to be taken without waiting for an elaborate analysis. We may see this system work in other cities around the world on a trial basis, and later as a universal solution.

Software is another branch of business for VolkswagenIt could be a future computer package that can be offered to municipalities and mayors to achieve a benefit in their transport network in any of its modes.