Volkswagen talagon suv only for china

Among the different Volkswagen premieres during the Shanghai Motor Show is the largest SUV they produce: It will be called Talagon, it is mounted on the MQB Evo platform, it will have capacity for six or seven passengers according to its configuration and it will be an exclusive product for the Chinese market, developed in conjunction with FAW in that country.

Volkswagen Talagon 2021

The dimensions of the Volkswagen Talagon paint us a broad panorama: measures 5.15 meters long, 2 meters wide, 1.79 meters wide and has a wheelbase of 2.98 meters, just like the Altas that is sold in the United States. There is no doubt then that the interior space will be one of its virtues.

Gallery: 2021 Volkswagen Talagon

As is usual in the brand, the exterior design does not have major surprises and remains faithful to other models of the brand, although the side silhouette is perhaps the most differentiating point compared to the other large Volkswagen SUVs. Instead, the interior of the Volkswagen Talagon is somewhat more unique, especially across the entire dash and the center console extends horizontally into the middle of the front seats.

Giving the familiar touch to the interior of the Volkswagen Talagon are the helm, the digital instrument cluster, different colored ambient lighting or the large panoramic roof which will further enhance the feeling of spaciousness.

For its part, the mechanical section of the Volkswagen Talagon will have as its top option a 2.5-liter turbo V6 with 295 horsepower and 500 Nm of torque. The transmission will be a seven-speed DSG and will feature the 4Motion all-wheel drive system.

