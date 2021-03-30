Volkswagen Taigo, the B-SUV coupe brother of the T-Cross

The B-segment coupe crossover that Volkswagen will market in Europe at the end of the year already has a name, it will be called Taigo, and not Nivus as in the South American market, although it will share most of its elements with it and with the rest of the urban models of the Wolfsburg firm, but that it is not all: It will be manufactured at the Landaben factory (Navarra) next to the Polo and the T-Cross.

SUV and coupe, a pairing that has come to stay

It was the month of May when we told you that Volkswagen would put on sale in Europe the Nivus, a crossover coupe from 415 liters of luggage compartment and with a size closer to the T-Roc than the T-Cross, characterized by the characteristics of this type of vehicle, such as a very inclined trunk lid, although maintaining numerous aesthetic elements of that T-Cross. However, Volkswagen states in its statement that “the Taigo is based on the Nivus model from Brazil”, so it is to be expected that contribute small aesthetic differences (and obviously technical), although we will have to wait until summer to meet him.

The mechanical section will be in charge exclusively for TSI engines with turbocharger, which means that the 1.0 TSI will most likely be used in 95 hp and 110 hp versions together with the 150 hp 1.5 TSI, offering the possibility of incorporating a seven-speed DSG double-clutch automatic transmission for the two most powerful variants .

The Taigo will be manufactured in the Navarra factory together with the Polo and the T-Cross

Likewise, it will be built on the MQB-A0 platform, the same one currently used by the Polo and the T-Cross, this being the main reason why it will be manufactured in Navarra, which is great news for the Spanish factory. On the one hand, it will be the first time in their history that they produce three different models at the same time, and on the other, according to union sources, production could increase by about one hundred thousand units per year up to 350,000 units between the three models, and the fashion of “couperizing” an SUV has come to stay, jumping from premium brands to more general as Renault has already done with the Arkana in a higher segment.

Regarding the interior, the German firm promises that it will be fully digitized, so it is to be expected that it has the so-called Volkswagen Digital Cockpit and the Nivus multimedia system with 10.1 “HD screen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. Likewise, it will also have other equipment, such as standard LED headlights, various driving aids such as adaptive cruise control or safety such as emergency braking.

Images of the Volkswagen Nivus