Sold in Caravelle, Multivan, California and Transporter versions

Diesel engines move between 110 and 198 horsepower

The Volkswagen T6.1 2020 is the update of a model that arrived in its current form on the market in 2015. It presents aesthetic changes, technological and equipment updates and a mechanical range that relies almost everything on Diesel, since the commercial version Transporter announces the arrival of an electric motor.

The Volkswagen T6.1 2020 It is the update of the current generation of the model, originally baptized as T6. Since its market debut, something that happened in 1950, it has sold more than 12 million units worldwide.

This vehicle is sold in four different versions – as long as Grand California is considered separately. The Multivan and the Caravelle They are designed for the transport of passengers. The California it is the camperized variant, while the Transporter doubles as a commercial vehicle. Depending on the version in question, the list of rivals is different. Among them are models like the Ford Tourneo Custom, the Toyota Proace or the Mercedes-Benz Marco Polo.

VOLKSWAGEN T6.1 2020: OUTDOOR

The Volkswagen T6.1 2020 It sports a new front bumper, which is combined with the redesign of the grille and headlights.

Some of the versions have certain trim levels with chrome trim, increasing the elegance of the ensemble.

Volkswagen also announces the presence of new body colors and new tire designs.

The versions Multivan and California they can be chosen with only 4.9 meters in length, while the Caravelle adds the option of reaching 5.3 meters.

VOLKSWAGEN T6.1 2020: INTERIOR

The Volkswagen T6.1 2020 You can have a 10.25 inch digital dashboard. To this screen is added another touch that can be 8 or 9.2 inches in versions that have the new multimedia system MIB3. The basic equipment includes a smaller screen, 6.5 inches, and the MIB2.

The MIB3 multimedia system allows wireless MIB3 connection.

There is also the option of installing an induction charging surface.

VOLKSWAGEN T6.1 2020: EQUIPMENT

The Volkswagen T6.1 2020 improvement as far as driving assistance systems are concerned. As standard comes the new side wind assist, which is able to stabilize the vehicle when there are unexpected gusts.

It is also new the Park Assist, a parking aid that allows the driver to only have to manipulate the accelerator and brake. There are also other assistants such as lane keeping, signal recognition or the active speed programmer.

A rear cross traffic warning is also included to help you get out of the car parks without a problem.

In turn, the Trailer Assist, which helps to reverse maneuvers with a trailer.

VOLKSWAGEN T6.1 2020: MECHANICAL

The mechanical range of Volkswagen T6.1 2020 contemplates three versions of the same engine Diesel TDI 2.0 liter. The lightest has 110 horsepower, the intermediate 150 and the most capable 198. The latter has two turbochargers instead of one.

The lower horsepower drive necessarily comes with manual transmission and front wheel drive. The intermediate comes as standard exactly the same, although it allows the incorporation of a DSG automatic transmission. In that case it can also be all-wheel drive. Finally, the most powerful engine is always associated with a DSG automatic transmission, although it allows you to choose between front and all-wheel drive.

The version Transporter contemplates the arrival of an electric variant whose motor develops 112 horses and that can equip two different batteries, the lightest with a capacity of 38.8 kilowatt hours and the largest 77.6. The autonomy, according to the NEDC cycle, is 400 kilometers.

VOLKSWAGEN T6.1 2020: PRICE

The price of the Volkswagen T6.1 2020 in Spain starts from 33,495 euros for the Caravelle version, from 40,400 euros for the Multivan and from 52,550 euros for the California.

UPDATE RECORD

Date Upgrade 06/11/2020 We attended the national digital presentation of the Volkswagen T6.1 2020.

