Volkswagen studies autonomous driving on demand, under subscription

The future Volkswagen Trinity, an electric saloon coming in the middle of the decade, will feature advanced autonomous driving features. The German brand is working on a system that will be made available to all customers, on demand: the “Driverless on demand” will be sold by subscription with multiple possibilities.

The advancement of future Volkswagen Trinity, an electric saloon that will arrive in the middle of the decade, highlighted the intentions of the German brand to democratize the most advanced autonomous driving, levels 3 and 4 that will allow the driver to get rid of this task. Levels today limited to the luxury segment.

Volkswagen’s plans happen because all customers who buy its electric models have the necessary technology for autonomous driving already on board, since they are systems that necessarily have to be assembled in the factory and not a posteriori in the official services. However, the manufacturer will not offer level 4 functionality when buying a car, but will do so under the subscription “Driverless on demand”.

This will be the future Volkswagen Trinity 2026, electric and autonomous level 4 in 2026

Volkswagen’s autonomous driving will cost 7 euros per hour

Delegating driving to the car’s control system will be activated via wireless software updates. Klaus Zellmer, head of sales and after-sales and of Volkswagen, who has told a German newspaper that “We can think about offering autonomous driving with hourly rates. Propose popular prices. For example 7 euros an hour. Those who do not want to drive for 3 hours will therefore pay 21 euros.

The proposal is curious and, for now, not definitive, since it involves carrying out a more in-depth study. Zellmer justifies this option based on what saves the customer when buying the car without this operational functionality, and that can be unlocked when the driver wants it. The person in charge is not in favor of the customer paying the high cost of the technology in the price, but actually a part is paying, because the chips, control units, cameras and sensors, in short, all the necessary equipment is available. board.

The problem lies in drivers who do not want this technology and who have to assume that their model has it in the standard equipment. Extras that add weight and consume more battery power. Perhaps minimal, but autonomy will decrease. The worst is the price will be obligatorily higher no matter how much the firm justifies otherwise. What does seem to be safe is the price for enjoying autonomous driving, since, according to the person in charge, the 7 Euros per hour has been calculated as optimal for the customer and also for the accounts of the German brand.

The mules of the Volkswagen ID. Autonomous Buzz, ready for your testsRead news