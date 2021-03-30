Volkswagen shows new teaser images and data from “Projetc Trinity”

The «Project Trinity» of the Volkswagen GroupLittle by little, it is coming to life in the offices of the German consortium. Its top managers seem enthusiastic about its reach, as it should position them at the forefront of the automotive industry. Maybe this is the reason why from time to time they post pictures and details of the jobs your engineers are doing. This time, Herbert Diess has been in charge of such a mission.

The way in which the CEO of Volkswagen has “let go” of the tongue has been LinkedIn. If you remember you must remember that We have already told you about the «Trinity Project». It was a few weeks ago, when the German firm published a first teaser of its new adventure. Now, we not only have one new photo of the vehicle they are creating, but from the technical philosophy that surrounds it. In addition, there are other derivations that affect the transport sector.

Volkswagen’s “Project Trinity” will change its design and include level 4 autonomous driving

In the first teaser we can see more clearly the Basic design lines of the future electric vehicle from Volkswagen. Diess announced that it will be a part of the aesthetic language of the firm, since it will inaugurate a new code. It also confirmed that its engineers will focus more on the interior than the exterior. He also did not miss the opportunity to confirm that he will have Level 4 autonomous driving technology.

However, this technical advance It will not be the end of the steering wheel and the pedals. According to Volkswagen, drivers will be able to take over driving if they detect a fault. In short, we have a model that mixes sedan and coupe features thanks to combine a high roof and a futuristic rear. Being a model that will not arrive until 2026 there is still a lot of time for its designers to outline the final design.

Another novelty that has been uncovered with this publication of Diess is the autonomous truck of the Volkswagen Group. It will be manufactured under the “MAN” logo and thanks to this teaser we can get an idea of ​​its design pattern and possible technological level. In this case, the CEO of the group does not go into details, although you don’t have to be a lynx to know that They target Tesla’s autonomous electric truck.

Finally, we must talk about most mysterious teaser of all. In it we can see what the front of a new model of the Volkswagen ID family looks like. But even there, since only the basic lines of the optics, front grill and large lower air intake and sides that presides over the bumper. We will have to wait a little longer for more details, although possible answers are already emerging for us.

