Volkswagen showed its most powerful electric car: 325hp

Volkswagen continues with its offensive in the field of electric cars and in addition to having one of the best sellers in the world, the ID.3, recently presented the first of high performance, the ID.4 GTX that has a electric motor train with 295HP. But apparently that is not enough for the German manufacturer who now anticipated a even more powerful prototype.

The revelation of this high performance electric prototype It was made by the CEO of the brand himself, Ralf Brandstätter, who posted on his account LinkedIn several photos of the car that for now known as ID.X.

East electric sports car is based on the successful ID.3 but it has important mechanical changes. The engineers put a 82 kWh battery to replace the 62 kWh, bringing the final power stayed at 325HP and leave the new ID.X like a racing car of all-wheel drive.

Volkswagen ID.X concept

In addition, they put some parts of the ID.4 GTX for the brakes and its regenerative system, suspension and also reinforced the chassis, but the most important thing is that the The ID.X prototype is 200 kilos lighter than the ID.3.

Depending on the make, this vehicle can accelerate from 0 to 100 kph in 5.3 seconds, which means it is one second faster that he 295HP ID.4 GTX and that’s not all, this figure also means that it would only be half a second ‘slower’ than the current Volkswagen Golf R, which is pretty impressive.

Volkswagen ID.X concept

To differentiate it from production products, it is also modified the appearance of the Volkswagen ID.X concept so it has a special paint with lime green accents, a treatment that also passed to its interior and where you get a steering wheel and sports seats. The infotainment system is also new.

Volkswagen ID.X concept

As published Brandstätter, the Volkswagen ID.X concept was born from the same work they did when they were developing the ID.4 GTX to try to demonstrate the maximum sporting reaches of the electric drive.

Volkswagen ID.4 GTX 2021

For now, the CEO of Volkswagen ruled out that the ID.X concept

.It goes from its prototype phase to the production lines, but we have seen advertisements like this ‘put reverse’, Fortunately.

Volkswagen ID.3

FACT

.

The Volkswagen ID.4 GTX It is the first car in the brand’s GTX line of high-performance electrics. Has a 77 kWh battery, 295 horsepower and 480 kilometers of autonomy per charge.