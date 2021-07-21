Volkswagen says goodbye to the Yankee Passat with a special limited edition

If we do a street survey and ask for the Volkswagen passat, practically everyone would know what model it is. The history of this D-segment saloon is one of the most prolific and successful of those that have populated this category in the market. However, the arrival and rise of SUVs It has caused their fall from grace and, therefore, the abandonment by brands. So much so that not even his aura has been able to get rid of the stigma.

This situation, which in Europe is more than evident, is also taking place on the other side of the Atlantic Ocean. In this market, the sale of sedans still holds, although it is the Japanese that dominate the ranking. With everything, The Volkswagen Group has seen fit for the Yankee Passat to end its history. In this case, it is the version they make in Chattanooga, Tennessee and, to say goodbye, they have created a special version.

The production of the Volkswagen Passat Limited Edition will be limited to 1,973 units

Its about Volkswagen Passat Limited Edition 2022. In addition, to make it even more exclusive and attractive in the eyes of customers, its production will be limited to 1,973 units. This figure, in case you don’t know, refers to the year the first generation was launched on the German market. But be careful, behind this number there are others that, for the laymen of the history of this model, are completely unknown and very interesting.

The Volkswagen Passat Limited Edition will be available in four color combinations. The Aurora Metallic version with Titan Black interior will be 411 units, representing the original production code of the Passat. Racing Green Metallic models with Mauro Brown interior will be 423 copies for the Chattanooga (Tennessee) area code. For their part, the Pure White models with Mauro Brown interior will be 524 units.

This data refers to the opening date of the Chattanooga Plant on May 24, 2011. Finally, we cannot ignore the print run of 615 units that refer to the imported Passats. Platinum Gray Metallic with Titan Black interior references six imported Passat generations, one generation built in Chattanooga and five decades of US sales. With everything, the news does not end here…

All Passat Limited Editions boast 18 inch alloy wheels, black mirror caps and led headlights. Inside, the Vienna perforated leather sports seats or the “1 from 1973” label on the sides indicate which unit we are facing. There is also no shortage of items like a Chattanooga aerial design cup holder or navigation system, Fender stereo or front and rear parking sensors.

Will there be a new Passat after the departure of the current one?

Well, for the moment, we’re sorry to say no. The first time the Passat landed in the US was in 1974. By then the firm decided to baptize it as Dasher and, with the arrival of the second generation, Quantum. It was not until 1990 that he kept the name by which we already knew him in Europe. Finally, it was not until 2011 that the German firm came into our lives to make a Passat designed by and for the Yankees.

A pity that almost half a century of history ends in this way … but the market is king. Goodbye Passat …

