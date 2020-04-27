Volkswagen, the world’s biggest carmaker in sales, resumed production on Monday at its plant in Wolfsburg, Germany, even though inventories across the sector continue to increase as the coronavirus pandemic hits demand.

Volkswagen in Wolfsburg, Germany 27/4/2020 Swen Pfoertner / Pool via REUTERS

Photo: .

Encouraged by a drop in contamination rates, Germany has eased downtime rules and automakers rely on the country’s ability to track and contain the coronavirus to put Europe’s biggest economy back to work.

The Volkswagen Group, which owns the Skoda, Audi, Bentley, Porsche and Seat brands, is also restarting production in Portugal, Spain, Russia, South Africa, the Czech Republic and South America this week.

His plans follow the movements of rivals Renault, Peugeot and FiatChrysler.

In Wolfsburg, about 8,000 employees started producing vehicles on Monday. This week, 1,400 cars will be produced, followed by 6,000 in 15 days, VW said.

Production capacity at the Wolfsburg plant will be around 10% to 15%, and will reach about 40% of pre-crisis levels the following week, said Andreas Tostmann, VW board member responsible for production.

“Restarting production at Europe’s largest car factory after weeks of standstill is an important symbol for our employees, dealers, suppliers, the German economy and Europe,” said Tostmann.

