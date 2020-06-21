The Volkswagen Group has reinforced its commitment to solid electrolyte batteries by making a new investment of 200 million dollars (178 million euros) in QuantumScape, an American company with which Volkswagen has had a joint venture since 2018.

The German group has increased its participation in the American company, specialized in solid state battery technology, with the aim of promoting the development of these batteries. The objective is produce this type of batteries at an industrial level in the next years. “We are making technological progress with our partner QuantumScape. The investment will effectively strengthen and accelerate our joint development work, ”said Thomas Schmall, chairman of the Volkswagen Group’s Component Management Board and chief battery officer in the group.

Solid state batteries are currently one of the most promising technologies for the next generation of electric vehicles. At the same size as a current battery, a solid state battery will offer much longer runtimes and significantly shorter recharge times, reducing one of the main drawbacks of current batteries. Other top-tier manufacturers such as Renault or Mercedes are also testing this technology.

The Volkswagen Group has been collaborating with QuantumScape since 2012, currently being the main shareholder related to the automotive industry. In 2018, both companies formed a joint venture to manufacture solid-state batteries for Volkswagen at an industrial level, for which they plan to raise a pilot plant -the plans for it will be specified throughout this year.

The Volkswagen Group’s strong commitment to electric mobility is leading the German group to seek all kinds of alliances and strategic investments in the field of batteries, the key element of electric cars, while preparing to make your own batteries with Northvolt. “We are securing our global supply base with efficient producers, gradually increasing manufacturing capabilities and driving the development of cutting-edge solid-state battery technology. Our approach in this context focuses on long-term strategic partnerships. “