Volkswagen receives € 7.5 billion offer for Lamborghini: Autocar

(Reuters) – Volkswagen has received a 7.5 billion euro ($ 9.2 billion) offer for Lamborghini, Autocar reported Tuesday, although VW’s Audi unit said the supercar brand was not for sale.

The non-binding offer sets the terms for the purchase of Automobili Lamborghini by Swiss Quantum Group AG, which has formed a consortium with London-based investment firm Centricus Asset Management, Autocar reported.

The report, which cites documents from the offer, also said the consortium would include job guarantees for existing Lamborghini employees for up to five years and the creation of 850 new jobs.

Volkswagen confirmed that there was agreement in the group that Lamborghini, which has been repeatedly named as a possible candidate for a divestment, will remain part of the conglomerate.

Asked about the Autocar report, a spokesman for Audi, the Volkswagen unit that is in charge of Lamborghini, said that “this is not the subject of any discussion within the group. No, Lamborghini is not for sale.”

Representatives for Centricus and Quantum Group were not immediately available for comment.

Sources told Reuters in October that Volkswagen had drawn up plans to profile Lamborghini into a more independent business within its group of car brands and facilitate a possible Initial Public Offering (IPO) at a later stage.

(1 dollar = 0.8165 euros)

(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee, Jan Schwartz, Pamela Barbaglia, John Revill and Christoph Steitz, Edited in Spanish by Manuel Farías)