Volkswagen raises and accelerates its retirement plans for some 5,000 employees

This measure will be “key” in “disciplined management of costs” according to the German consortium.

The management and works council of the Volkswagen Group have developed guidelines for business transformation, which include “freezing of the workforce” measures and different early retirement plans for employees born between 1956 and 1964. This measure will be “key” in the “disciplined management of costs” of the German consortium.

The company numbers 11,500 Group workers included in the age group between 60 and 65 and expects that at least 900 of them will voluntarily request their full retirement, while the horizon for new partial retirements will be “four digits”. Some Volkswagen sources have given the figure of 5,000 employees covered by these plans.

The VW Group statement adds that it was decided to extend the “frozen level” introduced in 2020 for Volkswagen AG and that the vacant positions will also be evaluated as part of the fixed cost reduction program. Something that the Group considers necessary “to finance the investments necessary to be competitive in the future and, above all, to make possible the safeguarding of jobs in the long term”, in the words of Gunnar Kilian, director of Human Resources at Volkswagen AG. According to this manager, the plan to “freeze the workforce” will allow its internal transformation. This means that we are strengthening internal transformation and job creation “in areas with a vision of the future”, for which 200 million euros have been budgeted in training, 40 more than previously programmed.

Bernd osterloh, Chairman of the Volkswagen Group works council, states in the statement that the inclusion of workers who are now 55 years old has been his proposal: “Partial retirement is a good opportunity to enter your well-deserved retirement a little earlier. What all these measures also clearly show is that the works council is striving to ensure that the departures do not affect the remaining employees. “

