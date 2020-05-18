Loa has recently stated Jürgen Stackmann

The new Golf R will still equip a purely thermal engine

Volkswagen has stated that in the future its current ‘R’ models will be electrified, a first step that has already been taken with the Touareg R. An ID.3 R is also expected.

The arrival of the electric cars will not end the Volkswagen ‘R’, the most performance of all. However, it is going to mean a change of concept in them. In the not too distant future all these units will be electrified. This has been stated Jürgen Stackmann, the manufacturer’s sales manager, in a recent interview. “The future of ‘R’ needs to be, and will be, electric. We are still working on something we started two and a half years ago, but the future will all be electrified.”

However, the ‘R’ sub-brand of Volkswagen It already has an electrified representative, the Touareg R. It is the first model thus cataloged that equips an engine plug-in hybrid. It is the most capable version of the SUV, and is powered by a set consisting of a 3.0-liter V6 plus an electrical part that together develop 462 horsepower. The battery is 14.1 kilowatt hours of capacity, while its gearbox is eight-speed automatic and its drive system, total.

However, the model that will surely attract the most attention when it arrives, which will arrive, will be the first Volkswagen ‘R’ equipped with a purely electric motor. It is quite a challenge for engineers and designers to be able to preserve the dynamic qualities of a sports car when it has to be powered with such a propeller due to the weight of the batteries. In this sense, the arrival of a Volkswagen ID.3 R is rumored, although never before 2024.

The present of Volkswagen ‘R’ it is another, however. The German brand has yet to present the new Golf R, which will go a step further in terms of power and will once again be the most capable version of the German compact.

