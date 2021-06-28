Volkswagen puts death date on combustion cars

The end of combustion engines already has a date on Volkswagen’s roadmap. Klaus Zellmer, director of the German brand, has revealed to a local newspaper that the company plans to stop selling cars with this type of engine “between 2033 and 2035”. The goal, according to the executive, is for electric cars to represent 70% of sales in Europe by 2030.

The executive clarifies that in other markets, such as the United States or China, the final goodbye to combustion engines could come a little later. And the same could happen in South America and Africa.

During the last years, The German brand has been preparing the ground for this transition that the entire industry is facing. At the moment, Volkswagen markets three electric cars based on the MEB platform, focused entirely on electric vehicles. The first of these was the Volkswagen ID.3, which was followed shortly after by the Volkswagen ID.4. In China, the brand has also recently launched the Volkswagen ID.6.

Volkswagen prepares for a future dominated by electric cars

Volkswagen’s goal it is in the same vein as those of other car brands. Ford announced earlier this year that, in Europe, it would only sell electric cars from 2030, a goal similar to that set by Volvo. Audi, which belongs to the Volkswagen group, also announced this month that, starting in 2026, it will only launch electric cars on the market. In parallel, it assured that it would produce its last combustion engine in 2033.

These goals defined by car brands are motivated, in part, by by the regulations that are going ahead in Europe to cut CO2 emissions. In most countries in the region, the ban on cars with combustion engines could take effect between 2030 and 2040. However, some countries such as Norway, where electric cars have a high penetration, could be even more ambitious in this process.

This scenario, coupled with the rise of brands like Tesla, focused 100% on electric cars, has made large car manufacturers, such as Volkswagen or Ford, inevitably embrace electric power units. Even sports car brands such as Ferrari or Porsche have shown interest in this type of engine.

