Volkswagen Polo GTI: With this teaser the brand announces its official debut

The Volkswagen Polo GTI is one of the most sporty and exciting urban cars for sale. For many years it has been in the shadow of its older brother Golf GTI, but this has radically changed. This is due to the growth experienced by the different segments that make up the automotive sector. However, the new generation is much more mature than the previous ones, although the set up of its chassis is delicious.

Taking into account that the Polo «street» has undergone a restyling, the GTI version was not going to be less. As we could guess, the presentation of the renewed Volkswagen Polo GTI it won’t take long to become a reality. To announce the official date of its public debut, the German firm has published a first teaser. It has the format of sketch and presents the front body design. We tell you everything we know so far.

The presentation of the Volkswagen Polo GTI will take place at the end of June

According to Volkswagen itself, the renewed Polo GTI “is sharper, full of power and dynamism”. We can see this statement in details such as the red details of the brand’s “Grand Touring Injection” family. Another detail to highlight are the LED daytime running lights integrated in the false air inlets, shaped like a honeycomb, on the bumper. In this case, it only has two modules, for the five of the Golf GTI.

However, we must be cautious and remember that we are before a sketch. As with Skoda, some of the details that we see in it could stay on the road. The same can be applied to Powertrain, since Volkswagen has reserved this secret for itself. Still, we don’t expect there to be many changes from its predecessor. If so, you should have the block under your hood 2.0 TSI with 200 hp of power and 320 Nm of torque.

The other section that we must deal with has to do with the date of its presentation. At the moment Volkswagen has limited itself to indicating that the event they have organized will take place at the end of next June. They did not want to give the exact day, although they should not take long to confirm when it will be. We are convinced that they will take advantage of that moment to offer some more image or data about his urban sports car.

We will be very attentive …

