Volkswagen Polo GTI 2021: mini Hot Hatch, but with a very desirable 207 hp

More Golf GTI than ever. The new Volkswagen Polo GTI It is presented with a renewed recipe, an update with which to continue to stand up to rivals such as the Ford Fiesta ST or the Hyundai i20 N. Seeking to maintain its status as a reference among the “mini” GTIs, Volkswagen has revised the Polo GTI to equip it with new weapons, adding 207 hp that promise to make it a very fun toy on twisty roads..

Taking advantage of the update of the Polo range, this new GTI version makes all these new features its own, going one step further to resemble the latest generation Golf GTI. There is no doubt Volkswagen has been inspired by its compact to give life to this new Polo GTI, discovering a continuous light signature on the front, specific honeycomb fog lamps, new design of LED lights and optics, in addition to 18 “wheels, red painted brake calipers, spoiler on the tailgate or rear apron with chrome dual exhaust outlet

For the interior Volkswagen combines a sporty and striking design in red tones, with the latest batch of its infotainment systems. Thus, the instrument panel is 10.25 “digital as standard, adding an 8 or 9.2” touch screen multimedia system. The sports steering wheel is specific, the same one used by the Golf, with touch controls and an integral leather upholstery with red stitching. To finish off this interior, it is worth mentioning the sports seats, specific seats whose upholstery combines tartan with fabric and again red stitching.

The Polo GTI remains true to its essence, offering fun and performance suitable for daily use

Once we get to the cycle section, we discover the raison d’être of the Polo GTI. The propeller is a 2.0 TSI with 207 CV of maximum power and 320 Nm of maximum torque, being connected to a 7 speed DSG gearbox, and sent all its power to the front end. ORn once again Volkswagen relies on electronics to transmit more than 200 hp to the front wheels, relying on an XDS system that promises to be able to emulate the work of a limited-slip differential. The 0-100 Km / h is 6.5 seconds, the maximum speed of 240 Km / h and the final weight of 1,286 Kg.

In addition to the 4 available driving modes that affect engine behavior, gearbox and steering: ECO, Normal, Individual and Sport, the Polo GTI can optionally install the “Sport Select” running gear, which allows modifying the damping behavior by means of two programs. The height of the GTI is 15 mm lower than that of the conventional Polo.