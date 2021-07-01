Volkswagen polo gti 2021 global launch

Just over two months ago Volkswagen presented the update of the sixth generation of the Polo with the usual design changes, new equipment accessories and option packages to keep up with your competitors. And now it’s time for its sportier version, the Polo GTI, to do the same.

As with the other versions, the Volkswagen Polo GTI 2021 retains the illuminated stripe at the bottom of the grille that is combined with the red line and connects the daytime running lights to the main headlights. Back the more subtle changes, with the acronym GTI under the emblem and a slightly different defense due to the double exhaust outlet.

The package is completed by 17-inch wheels (or the optional 18-inch), the front bumper very similar to that of the Golf GTI, the IQ.Light LED Matrix headlights fitted as standard, the small GTI emblems between the front wheel arches and the doors.

Turning to the interior, the changes are mainly in the red finishes that make up the entire dashboard, central console and part of the doors. The red stitching also extends to the chairs upholstered in plaid fabric with a design very similar to that of the first generation Golf GTI and that was replicated several generations later.

Under the hood of the Volkswagen Polo GTI 2021 will be the well-known 2.0 TSI engine tuned here to 204 horsepower and 320 Nm of torque It works exclusively with a seven-speed DSG transmission. Performance is also improved with a new chassis set-up and suspension lowered by 15mm.

Continuing with the equipment will be the digital instrument panel (Digital Cockpit), the eight-inch central screen can carry the Discover Pro or Discover Media infotainment systems, autonomous braking and post-collision braking. Optionally it can be configured with panoramic roof, voice controls, wireless charger and Travel Assist system including adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist and cross traffic alert.

Volkswagen still has not confirmed prices or the start of availability of the Polo GTI 2021 in the different markets but it is expected to be in the coming months.

