Volkswagen polo 2021 update with golf mk8 ‘flavor’

This is the first time Volkswagen gives to pole multiple aesthetic elements that belong to the Premium category of Golf and other of their cars to generate a upgrade with which the sixth generation of the compact hatchback.

So the new Volkswagen Polo 2021 received a treatment that gives this car that belongs to the popular segment a higher level and the addition of a technology package which also puts it at the level of the most equipped vehicles, although many of these aids are in optional packages.

Volkswagen Polo 2021

What’s new inside and outside

.

Starting with the exterior aesthetics, the main details are in the new Grill and the logo that are part of the current design language of the firm and appropriated key elements of the Golf Mk8 how are the led lights, forward connected by an illuminated line and the stops with new presentation and the same technology. Also their boppers they are very similar to those of the older brother. Optionally, the new Volkswagen Polo 2021 may have adaptive Led Matrix.

Volkswagen Polo 2021

Inside, the Volkswagen Polo 2021 has a treatment of higher quality and better disposition for its cockpit with touch controls, also inspired by the current Golf. The standard passenger compartment stands out new 8 digital dashboard inches and infotainment of 6.5 inches. Optionally, there will be a dashboard 10.25 inch and for entertainment and navigation a display of 9.2 inch.

Volkswagen Polo 2021

Superior technology



The new Volkswagen Polo comes with several premium range driving assistance systems, including the system IQ. Drive Travel Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control and Active Lane Keeping, all in optional packages. However, as standard it will have the Lane Departure Warning.

And finally, it will have similar trim levels to those of the Golf Mk8 with variants Life, Style, R-Line and GTI. The latter with all the sporting signs that include the running boards and the double chrome exhausts.

Volkswagen Polo 2021

Maintains its mechanics

.

The only thing in what follows with the usual level the Volkswagen Polo 2021 is in their 1.0 liter engines that will go from the basic version of 79 HP, followed by the same block supported by a turbocharger that gives two power levels, 94HP and 109HP. The transmissions are manual of 5 speeds for the first two or automatic Seven-speed DSG for top editions and the only option on the most powerful Polo.

The new Volkswagen Polo 2021 It will go on sale in Europe later this year and its pricing has yet to be confirmed.

Volkswagen Polo 2021

FACT

.

The Volkswagen polo started its story in 1975, accumulate 6 generations and so far accumulates more than 18 million units sold worldwide.